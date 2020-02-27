Helen Mirren applauds Meghan Markle for her royal exit

WENN / Avalon / Dutch press photo

Although saddened because royalty lost a "lovely" addition to his family, the "Queen" star believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are absolutely right to follow their instincts.

Helen Mirren is sad with prince harry and Meghan markleThe decision of the Duchess of Sussex to resign as members of British royalty, but believes they are making the right decision.

Meghan and Harry will officially leave their positions as royalty in late March, and begin their new independent life on April 1, moving to spend more time in Canada and the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 "The Queen", he is delighted that the couple is making the right decision for themselves, but regrets that the royalty has lost a" lovely "addition to their number.

"I think his instincts are absolutely correct, and I applaud them for that," he tells Variety at the Berlin Film Festival. "Actually enormously. Of course, it's complicated."

"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family: lovely, did everything right, was kind, sweet in nature and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition. It didn't seem to be neurotic … So, I think it's a loss in a way, but at the same time I think his instincts are absolutely correct. "

The couple's decision came after having been at war with the British media for their treatment of Meghan, due to a series of negative articles in the newspapers, including many focusing on their relationship with their separated father.

Helen blames the media for driving her away from royal duties, and jokes that she will probably be next in the sights of the UK tabloids.

"I think everything, hopefully, will be resolved, and the pearl-clutcher tabloids will overcome their trauma by not having someone to attack all the time. They will find another victim … probably me," he adds.

The 74-year-old is receiving an honorary Golden Bear award at the German film event, which concludes on Sunday, March 1.