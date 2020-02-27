Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund progress in the Mexican Open, while Katie Boulter is eliminated | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML5c07173c01609beb30d85383ab08f8c311% %MINIFYHTML5c07173c01609beb30d85383ab08f8c312%

Katie Boulter's career at the Mexican Open has been stopped by Lin Zhu, sixth seed, but his British colleagues Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson are in the quarterfinals in Acapulco.

Boulter bothered Francesca Di Lorenzo to reach the second round, but Zhu proved to be too strong in a 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory.

The world number 394 recovered from two breaks in the first set to force a tiebreaker against his Chinese opponent and Zhu showed his strength in the second while securing a second break in the set to seal the match.

On the other hand, Edmund beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to move to the third round in Acapulco.

The Briton started the game hard, breaking in the first game to take the lead in the first set and finish in 49 minutes.

In the first meeting between the two players, Edmund, ranked 44th in the world, compared to the Canadian ranking of 19, took the first set without having to save any break points.

Auger-Aliassime could not capitalize on his opportunities, earning either of his two break points, since he lost the second set.

Watson saw Katerina Bondarenko in straight sets 7-6 (2) 6-2, with the first set seeing eight service breaks and seven in the tiebreaker before world number 69 finished the second set in 38 minutes to seal the match.

