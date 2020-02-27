Health officials "Aggressively evaluate,quot; all those who came into contact with the Solano County coronavirus patient – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Solano County are determining how to process those who have come into contact with a coronavirus patient who acquired the virus within the community, becoming the first in the US. UU. In contracting it from an unknown source.

County health officials said it was unknown where the unidentified patient, a woman, was exposed. She was originally hospitalized at the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield. When her condition worsened, she was transferred to the UC Davis Health Center in Sacramento and finally became ill enough to justify the coronavirus test.

He had not been tested before because he had none of the risk factors, such as traveling to China or exposing himself to people with the virus.

"Because the patient initially did not meet the criteria for the coronavirus test, the patient was not in air isolation in North Bay or UC Davis initially, which meant that there were multiple health care people who were exposed to the individual." said the public in Solano County. Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas. "In both hospitals, we are currently aggressively evaluating everyone who may have had contact with this patient."

According to Steve Huddleston, spokesman for the North Bay Medical Center, it is estimated that the number of people who did have contact with the patient was dozens, but less than 100.

Depending on the risk factors of people who were in contact with Solano County patients, Matyas said some of them would be placed in isolation, others could be quarantined and others might not face any restrictions.

Matyas said it was not unexpected that someone with the coronavirus had contracted it without knowing it from another person who may not have shown any symptoms.

"Most of the respiratory diseases we experience come with a variety of symptoms, from asymptomatic to very serious, and it is very unusual for a respiratory disease to not have any element of transmission from people who show no symptoms or show very mild symptoms," he said. Matyas "So, this type of propagation is not entirely unusual and is something we have been waiting for and have been planning."

Matyas echoed the statements of state and national health officials that the risk of contracting the virus is low, despite the discovery of the infected patient in the county. "We want to assure community members that the health risk of acquiring coronavirus in Solano County remains very, very low," Matyas said.

On Thursday, Solano County declared a local emergency and the county health department said it was activating its operations center to strengthen its efforts to identify, detect and track people potentially exposed to the virus. "This has been a very dynamic and rapidly changing disease that we have been dealing with," Matyas said.

Matyas said the county is prepared to handle the situation, saying it was "fortuitous,quot; that Solano County be asked to assist in the repatriation efforts of quarantined coronavirus patients at Travis Air Force Base. "Our hospitals, and our staff, and our public health officials have been very conscious and very comfortable dealing with the coronavirus for quite some time," he said. "Then, when this happened, we were able to step forward and do what was necessary to address the problem in the most efficient way possible."

Health officials maintain that the best way to help stop the spread of coronavirus is to follow the same practices to stop the spread of colds and flu.