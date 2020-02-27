Healing and tired, an Afghan force wonders: What is peace?

JELDAK, Afghanistan: their young bodies are as torn as the 40 miles of road they protect.

Some are missing fingers, others are missing a leg or an eye. Many carry multiple scars and the buzz of the last explosion trapped in their heads. Most have not been home in years: returning home is driving to the Taliban territory. Then their mothers come to them from time to time, with dried fruits or embroidered tunics.

%MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee813% %MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee814%

A brief truce has brought to this Afghan police unit, tired of the battle, hidden in its outposts on the top of the hill in the province of Zabul, an unexpected respite from the daily attacks they had come to see as inevitable .

%MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee815% %MINIFYHTMLfde62795e181a1f04fe70bb47790cee816%

It is the last days before the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban insurgency is expected, and it seems that the partial ceasefire was established as a precondition. The police on this remote southern battlefield suddenly have time for questions they once barely imagined: Could there really be peace? How would that be?