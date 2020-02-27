Healing and tired, an Afghan force wonders: What is peace?

JELDAK, Afghanistan: their young bodies are as torn as the 40 miles of road they protect.
Some are missing fingers, others are missing a leg or an eye. Many carry multiple scars and the buzz of the last explosion trapped in their heads. Most have not been home in years: returning home is driving to the Taliban territory. Then their mothers come to them from time to time, with dried fruits or embroidered tunics.
A brief truce has brought to this Afghan police unit, tired of the battle, hidden in its outposts on the top of the hill in the province of Zabul, an unexpected respite from the daily attacks they had come to see as inevitable .
It is the last days before the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban insurgency is expected, and it seems that the partial ceasefire was established as a precondition. The police on this remote southern battlefield suddenly have time for questions they once barely imagined: Could there really be peace? How would that be?
Lieutenant Colonel Musa-Kalim Rodwal, commander of the unit, resorts to at least 15 years of perspective, loss and pain as he reflects. The life they have lived, of assaults and bombs on the road when they are on duty, and goals behind them when they are not, is like being chained by fear, he said.
"Freedom is the most important thing for humans in life," Colonel Rodwal told me while leading us between outposts. "What we live is not really life."
During a seven-day period of violence reduction agreed by the Taliban and Afghan security forces as evidence, officials recorded a drop of up to 80 percent in major attacks. It is very likely that this compliance rate is acceptable enough to The signing of the agreement will take place on Saturday in the state of Qatar in the Gulf.
An agreement would formally begin the end of the longest war in the United States, establishing a conditional timeline for the remaining 12,000 US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan. But for Afghans, it would be the beginning of a long and difficult challenge. Bitter enemies should try to find their way to peace, and perhaps someday a reconciliation, which they have never experienced and that their country has not seen in generations.
The truce for the road police in Zabul has meant that the assaults hit by Taliban motorcycle at night have stopped. The Taliban are still on the prowl, but mainly to visit relatives who could not before, police say. Colonel Rodwal says his men have followed the orders of the central government, resisting the urge to shoot first while they can.
The force has also not found any bombs along the way. It has approximately 300 men spread across 14 outposts along the way, and each morning each group combs its stretch of road with rakes tied to long bamboo poles. They check about 200 meters on each side of the road for hidden cables. Investigate under each bridge, all destroyed and rebuilt several times.
For the first time in years, men have been able to bring water to their outposts without fear of snipers taking them out.
"I have lost more men in search of water than in face-to-face fights," said Colonel Rodwal.
In the second decade of this conflict, which began as an act of revenge by the United States in 2001 and at its height with a force of more than 100,000 American troops, the war has increasingly fallen on the backs of young people Afghans
In the last five years alone, Some 50,000 Afghan police and soldiers died fighting. It is estimated that the number of Taliban is the same, if not more. The fight has been brutal, intimate, the same forces on each side often fighting each other in family locations for long periods of time.
Most of the fighters in the Zabul road police unit are just over 20 years old, but they are already veterans of the war. The latest addition is an 18-year-old from the eastern province of Laghman. On his arm is a tattoo of a heart, the word mother written below.
Many of them have won by the weapon, killed by the weapon, since adolescence. The war, in some form or form, was already being fought long before they were born.
Among the fighters there are three brothers from the Deh Rawood district of Uruzgan Province. His father, Mohamed Sadeq, part of the local police engineering team there, was exploded by a roadside bomb last year, having discovered thousands and thousands of them for more than a decade at work.
"He had deactivated two bombs when the third one exploded," said Zalmay Jan, 20, who said he had served since he was 12 years old.
The family's first losses came just at the beginning of the war, when an American air attack mistakenly killed 13 relatives who were with Hamid Karzai, the man who shortly after became president of Afghanistan.
They have also seen other types of losses. A brother was on leave after losing a leg from a bomb explosion. And all three have lost any easy way home, which is in insurgent territory.
Zalmay arrived a week late at his own wedding. He could not get on a military flight. And it took him so long to find a truck driver who was willing to smuggle him for the two-day trip on a dirt road held by the Taliban that arrived after the wedding dinner was over. They rushed to a religious ceremony to close the day.
At 29, his commander, Colonel Rodwal, brings perspective and survival instincts. How many relatives have you lost in the war? Fifteen? Twenty maybe? He said that in the 15 years he has been in the police, he has gone to his hometown only once, to bury a cousin.
Colonel Rodwal is using the brief truce to reinforce his outposts: new earth-filled barriers to protect from incoming fire, new trenches with sniper holes that cannot be seen from a distance. It is surprisingly open about where the money for it comes from: businessmen who use the road.
I asked him if he was charging a toll, it is contrary to the rules, but common, and he insisted that they were given donations freely to help secure the road. "You can't force an Afghan to do anything," he said.
When talking about what a future peace might be like, Colonel Rodwal echoes to a large extent what he has heard on television: that there will be a release of prisoners, that there could be an amnesty. But he can express more emotion about the terrible state of war than his younger fighters.
It tells the story of a man who lived in the area, Mawlawi Ahmad Jan, who had come to the base a dozen times for tea or lunch as a local elder. Colonel Rodwal had no idea that the man was a Taliban commander until the day he and his men took strong action against a group of insurgents who planted bombs and discovered that Mawlawi Jan was among them.
"Who is on the other side?" Said Colonel Rodwal. "I wish we were fighting against people from a different country, they aren't even from a different district."
Finally, real peace would mean tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, whether they leave their weapons and go home, or join a united Afghan security force. For young fighters in Zabul, even the idea of sharing barracks with bitter and familiar enemies seems incredible.
"I don't like his looks," said Zalmay, who said he had only spoken to a Taliban fighter once, during a three-day trial when the insurgents arrested him and tortured him. “But peace is good. We will see then.