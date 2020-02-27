Has Australia imagined your relaxed identity?

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. This week's number is written by Michelle Elias, an intern from the Australian office.
When the artistic collective Wowser Nation placed a poster in 2017 that said "Bondi Joggers must wear a helmet," some Australians smiled at the joke, while others wondered if a new law had been passed.
The group confused some more last month when they put a large LED sign on the Bondi Beach warning: "No alcohol, no smoking, no music, no dancing, random cavity searches – Happy Australia Day."
Now they are using Crocodile Dundee posters. Changing his characteristic hunting knife for a butter knife, Dundee appears in a safety vest with the label: "Protecting Australia's citizens from themselves."
What is the point of all this?
Three Australians are trying to turn up the volume of laws and police who believe they are quietly creating a "nanny state." They say that Sydney is the worst offender.
A drink on the beach and biking without a helmet are some of the prohibitions (and fines) that Wowser Nation wants to see relaxed.
The blatant name of the group borrows from the past. Mainly an Australian term, wowserism was originally used to criticize a Protestant social reform campaign to toughen liquor and gambling laws in Melbourne around 1900. Now, a wowser is commonly someone looking to take strong action against enjoyment.
Clary Akon, 42, a part-time sculptor, launched Wowser Nation in 2016 with the writer turned psychologist Francis Merson. The couple started designing and selling t-shirts, but moved to the street in 2017 in hopes of starting an argument.
"By creating this utopia where no one could die accidentally, no one can really live," said Merson, 40, who moved to Paris to escape the "nanny state."
With Mr. Merson behind undercover graphic design, his first street campaign in 2017 aimed at Bondi brokers prompted enough conversation to keep them going.
"People took it seriously, and that speaks of something," Akon said.
The third member of the group, Christie Aucamp-Schutte, 23, joined last year, shifting her focus to the increase in Random strip searches through NSW.
Sydney, they said, has become a world capital of police overreaching and citizen seriousness.
Even the Sydney Opera House was the victim of repeated complaints of noise with neighboring residents complaining about sleep disruption. The Opera House finally earned a fine of 15,000 Australian dollars ($ 9,800) after a concert by Florence and the Machine was too loud.
Wowser Nation says that Australia has always zigzagged between relaxed and regulated, but now the pendulum has swung too far towards the restriction.
Akon, who grew up in the 90s, says that the gradual advance of governance over the past two decades has allowed cultural change to go unnoticed: “People who didn't think this way 10 years ago think this way now. "
Others are not so sure that Australia has been so rebellious.
"The,quot; anti-authoritarian Australia "is a cultural myth written in our national identity," said David Rowe, professor emeritus of cultural research at the University of Western Sydney. He adds that the record shows that Australians actually prefer a "fairly high level of state participation in their daily lives."
Rowe, who is British, believes that Australia has never strayed too far from its British heritage. He cites "submitting to the indigenous population,quot; and "lasting links with the British monarchy,quot; as examples of Australia trying to be "adequate."
It seems that the Wowser Nation has a lot to rebel against, and the trio plans to continue its efforts.
"We received our first hate mail the other day and we are delighted," Merson said. "It means we are having an impact."
