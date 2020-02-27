Has Australia imagined your relaxed identity?

Now they are using Crocodile Dundee posters. Changing his characteristic hunting knife for a butter knife, Dundee appears in a safety vest with the label: "Protecting Australia's citizens from themselves."

Image That is not known and Dundee Australians love. Except maybe it is. Credit… Wowser Nation

What is the point of all this?

Three Australians are trying to turn up the volume of laws and police who believe they are quietly creating a "nanny state." They say that Sydney is the worst offender.

A drink on the beach and biking without a helmet are some of the prohibitions (and fines) that Wowser Nation wants to see relaxed.

The blatant name of the group borrows from the past. Mainly an Australian term, wowserism was originally used to criticize a Protestant social reform campaign to toughen liquor and gambling laws in Melbourne around 1900. Now, a wowser is commonly someone looking to take strong action against enjoyment.