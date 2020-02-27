Harvey Weinstein will not press for bail after a rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers told reporters at the New York Post earlier this week that his client was unlikely to press to go to jail because he could be arrested again for rape charges in California.

The 67-year-old man is supposed to meet with his legal team on Friday to discuss the options for an early lease before sentencing next month, in addition to the appeal process. Arthur Aidala states that his case in Los Angeles makes his situation "unknown territory," in other words, if he was allowed to leave, he would simply be arrested and taken to a different state.

Aidala told The Post that it would not be a wise decision to press for jail due to charges in California. Aidala says they could ask him to be under house arrest, however, if they let him out, California officials would come for him.

Weinstein's lawyer admitted that the situation would be quite complicated because they would have to take him on a plane. He claims that his greatest fear would be to delay the sentence. Weinstein's lawyer has the documentation prepared in case they want to apply for bail, however, their discussion is not over yet.

Aidala told The Post that Harvey "sounded good,quot; the last time he spoke with him at Bellevue Hospital, where the producer in disgrace was receiving treatment for chest pains after his criminal sexual act and his conviction for rape.

Weinstein reportedly faces about 29 years in prison for his conviction that was issued earlier this week. His sentence is scheduled for March 11.

Weinstein has also been accused in California of sexual assault by restraint, sexual penetration by the use of force, forced oral intercourse and forced rape. Weinstein's charges in California come from an incident that took place in two days in 2013.

Ad

So far, Weinstein's reaction to the conviction has been quite positive, especially from the Silence Breakers group, including Rosanna Arquette, who spoke with those involved in the trial outside the Los Angeles City Hall. ABC News was the first to report the news.



Post views:

0 0