Harvey Weinstein & # 39; in disbelief & # 39; by guilty verdict

According to reports, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is "incredulous,quot; for his rape verdict and is preparing for an appeal.

"He still does not believe in the charges for which he was convicted. He is very consistent with his innocence," one of Weinstein's lawyers, Arthur Aidala, told Variety.

Weinstein was convicted on Monday of two felony charges: first-degree criminal sex for assaulting Miriam Haley for forced oral sex in 2006, and third-degree rape for raping Jessica Mann in a hotel room in New York City York in 2013.

