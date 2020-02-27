Harvey Weinstein & # 39; in disbelief & # 39; by guilty verdict

According to reports, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is "incredulous,quot; for his rape verdict and is preparing for an appeal.

"He still does not believe in the charges for which he was convicted. He is very consistent with his innocence," one of Weinstein's lawyers, Arthur Aidala, told Variety.

Weinstein was convicted on Monday of two felony charges: first-degree criminal sex for assaulting Miriam Haley for forced oral sex in 2006, and third-degree rape for raping Jessica Mann in a hotel room in New York City York in 2013.

After the verdict, he was sent to the prison wing of Bellevue Hospital and has remained there since Monday. It is expected that he will soon be transferred to Rikers.

"Jessica Mann's charge is ridiculous. They were dating. That was the rape without means, it wasn't the forced rape," he said of the third-grade charge. The thing with Mimi, "Aidala continued," Mr. Weinstein said: & # 39; If I really raped her, will she really have sex agreed with me a few days later? & # 39; That just didn't happen. "

Despite feeling sorry for himself, his lawyer says he is doing well.

"He was in a good state of mind. Obviously, he really doesn't want to be there, but it wasn't like he was sitting there in a cage, it looked like a normal hospital room with a normal hospital bed."