Halsey talks about John Mayer's friendship and more in a Hot Ones interview

Welcome to the hot seat Halsey.
On Thursday, the singer joined First We Feast & # 39; s Hot ones full list of stars with a burning interview. Next to the host Sean EvansHalsey tested his strength as he made his way through 10 chicken wings, each hotter than the last. With each wing came an equally scorching question, which allowed the singer of "Without Me,quot; to cover all of her new album Maniac to the famous names that make up his inner circle.
"You know, I have no trouble walking on stage at Madison Square Garden," he told Evans before throwing himself into the wings. "But if I have to sing in front of 15 people, I'm sweating. So, this is one of those occasions. You know, my album just came out. You would think that would be the priority in my mind. But instead, I couldn't stop think about this for a week. "
Still on the subject of his third studio album, Halsey talked about the decision to include friends. John mayerThe voice message of his song "3am,quot; explains that the location made the perfect transition to his single "Without me."
"I really did it selfishly," he admitted. "It was for me. The voice message occurs just before 'Without me & # 39; appears on the record and John called me the week that came out and it was like," This will be your biggest song. "And I was like "Sure." And he was right. Then, he owed it to him. "
Halsey added: "Then, the fact that after that song, we present & # 39; Without me & # 39; with this little voice note, give this, like, I don't know, give the album this, like, a self-awareness It gives you a personality, more or less. "
Mayer is not the only name that was dropped during the interview. When Halsey and Evans fell the following week, she gave her other musical friend Shawn mendes, who is a Hot ones alum, thanks. "I love Shawn Mendes," she said. "Isn't he the sweetest boy? The sweetest boy. It's the Canadians, man. I don't know what they're doing there."
Changing gears, Evans introduced the "Explain that Gram,quot; segment, where he plunges into celebrity Instagram accounts to evaluate his interesting posts. He presented Halsey with a Halloween snapshot, where she dressed as Marilyn Manson putting on an electric red wig, blue eyeshadow and contact lenses of different colors. This marked the first Halloween she celebrated with her boyfriend. Evan Peters, with whom he began dating earlier that month.
"I went out with my boyfriend, we had just begun to see each other," he recalled. "And I met all his friends for the first time dressed like this. It was a good sport about it. It was like, & # 39; this is my girlfriend! & # 39; He was very proud. But I also forgot that he looked like this and, like, talking to people and they said, "Hey … & # 39; Yes, it was good."
See if Halsey can get to The Last Dab without losing his cool in the video above!
