Halsey talks about John Mayer's friendship and more in a Hot Ones interview

Welcome to the hot seat Halsey.

%MINIFYHTMLec637099eecc3fbb9fd5ed2fb092e10b13% %MINIFYHTMLec637099eecc3fbb9fd5ed2fb092e10b14%

On Thursday, the singer joined First We Feast & # 39; s Hot ones full list of stars with a burning interview. Next to the host Sean EvansHalsey tested his strength as he made his way through 10 chicken wings, each hotter than the last. With each wing came an equally scorching question, which allowed the singer of "Without Me,quot; to cover all of her new album Maniac to the famous names that make up his inner circle.

%MINIFYHTMLec637099eecc3fbb9fd5ed2fb092e10b15% %MINIFYHTMLec637099eecc3fbb9fd5ed2fb092e10b16%

"You know, I have no trouble walking on stage at Madison Square Garden," he told Evans before throwing himself into the wings. "But if I have to sing in front of 15 people, I'm sweating. So, this is one of those occasions. You know, my album just came out. You would think that would be the priority in my mind. But instead, I couldn't stop think about this for a week. "