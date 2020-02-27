Gun rights, arms control advocates defend the flank Capitol while discussing two gun bills at home

– On Thursday, two major gun laws were discussed at the House of Minnesota.

Vows are expected in a background check law, as well as in a "red flag,quot; law.

Both bills were passed by the House of Minnesota last year, but both didn't get anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

A large group of arms control supporters were out of the chamber on Thursday, demanding that the House approve these measures again. One of these measures would extend background checks to online sales and gun shows.

The other would allow the police to confiscate a person's weapon if a judge ruled that it was a threat to himself or others.

Both arms control advocates and arms control opponents are convinced they have voters on their side.

"The voters spoke and put a majority of weapons in the House DFL, and if we can't move forward, I think the voters are going to talk again," said Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights. .

Since this is an election year, we will see if voters really want gun control or not.

"People in Carver County are looking at me and my colleagues to preserve their Second Amendment rights, and they will go to the polls to defend their Second Amendment rights," said Rep. Jim Nash, Assistant Leader of the Minority R.

Both measures are expected to approve the DFL House on Thursday night. And both are expected to meet in the Republican Senate.

The 201 members of the Minnesota legislature are available for elections in November.