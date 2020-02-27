growth equals change – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: Everyone claims that college is the best four years of your life. My friends always pressure me saying that I only have a limited opportunity to go crazy and have fun.

Recently, I have been having many nightly adventures and really informal sex.

The moment I realized how harmful this was to me was last weekend, where I connected with a guy who I thought was super cute and sincerely I would like to know better.

The next day, a group of us (including him) left. I pretended not to worry about him. I was flirting with some of my friends (and other girls), so I decided to flirt with one of his friends.

I don't even know him so well, but he was avoiding how I really felt flirting with his friend.

Why do I keep doing this and how do I stop? In this world where double standards are such, I try to be the greatest person to pretend that I don't care, but I do.

I was really upset when the guy I got hooked on was talking to one of my friends and I was jealous.

– Young, confused, on the edge

Dear Confused: First this: the same subset of people who claim that high school is the most incredible moment in life also affirm that college is their last chance to "be wild,quot;, etc.

As a relatively old person, I am here to tell you that no phase of life has an incredible blockage. And the experience of wild abandonment is most wonderful when you are mature enough to treasure, even your cells, the true joy of feeling your own "vitality."

Other reasons why people remember the years of college with such affection involve the challenges of immersing themselves in their intellect, growing together with a diverse group of people, discussing the great kingdom of ideas, exploring their spirituality, learning to live. authentically, and yes, also having sexual experiences.

