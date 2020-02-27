growth equals change – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Everyone claims that college is the best four years of your life. My friends always pressure me saying that I only have a limited opportunity to go crazy and have fun.

Recently, I have been having many nightly adventures and really informal sex.

The moment I realized how harmful this was to me was last weekend, where I connected with a guy who I thought was super cute and sincerely I would like to know better.

The next day, a group of us (including him) left. I pretended not to worry about him. I was flirting with some of my friends (and other girls), so I decided to flirt with one of his friends.

I don't even know him so well, but he was avoiding how I really felt flirting with his friend.

Why do I keep doing this and how do I stop? In this world where double standards are such, I try to be the greatest person to pretend that I don't care, but I do.

I was really upset when the guy I got hooked on was talking to one of my friends and I was jealous.

– Young, confused, on the edge

Dear Confused: First this: the same subset of people who claim that high school is the most incredible moment in life also affirm that college is their last chance to "be wild,quot;, etc.

As a relatively old person, I am here to tell you that no phase of life has an incredible blockage. And the experience of wild abandonment is most wonderful when you are mature enough to treasure, even your cells, the true joy of feeling your own "vitality."

Other reasons why people remember the years of college with such affection involve the challenges of immersing themselves in their intellect, growing together with a diverse group of people, discussing the great kingdom of ideas, exploring their spirituality, learning to live. authentically, and yes, also having sexual experiences.

As a young woman, you have the right (and duty) to claim your own power, and I want to congratulate you, because what you are going through at this moment means that you are growing. Growth is equal to change.

Pretending that you don't care about someone is not being "the greatest person." Jealousy is a natural human emotion. Learning to love yourself means that you will treasure your own complex emotions and not punish yourself for feeling your feelings.

An evolving person who has exaggerated (with drink, drugs, food, sex) will notice the following: "Hmmm, this doesn't work for me anymore." And that person will explore the behavior, examine the motivation and choose to live differently.

This is your moment.

Dear Amy: I caught my fiance cheating! He was sending nasty pictures of himself to another woman. He swears he has never slept with her.

We are supposed to get married in two months! I'm devastated Everything is already paid and most of the money that has been spent is money that we cannot recover.

Please help. I have no idea what to do.

– With a broken heart

Dear broken heart: I'm sorry you're going through this.

Does your fiance feel it? Apart from stating defensively that he has not slept with this other woman, has he explained why he did this? Have you done this before? Don't you consider this hoax?

You should work hard, for now, to suspend the thoughts and conversations of the wedding for at least two weeks, while you two talk about this. If you want the clergy to perform their ceremony, you two could try to meet with them to express their concerns.

Only you can decide if this is a real deciding factor for you, and your decision will be based on the confrontations and conversations that arise from this episode. If it is a decisive factor, then losing this money will be (honestly!) The best money you have ever spent.

I recommend reading: "Difficult conversations: how to discuss what matters most,quot;, by Douglas Patton, Bruce Stone and Sheila Heen (2010, Penguin Books).

Dear Amy: "Frustrated Mom,quot; ​​doesn't understand why her mother doesn't want to take care of her grandson one day a week.

Your answer was perfect. This grandmother has finished raising children. The daughter needs to grow up.

– D

Dear D: This grandmother was willing to take care of children, but not at the time her daughter insisted. The answer to my answer has been mixed, but thanks.

