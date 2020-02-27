Groups pressing for more public access to the Hetch Hetchy reservoir; SF not interested – Up News Info San Francisco

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KPIX 5) – The Hetch Hetchy reservoir is considered the main water supply in San Francisco and the city protects it a lot. But it is also part of the Yosemite National Park and some people are pushing for more public access to the area.

Hetch Hetchy has many of the same characteristics as Yosemite: picturesque waterfalls, huge granite monoliths, even the Hetch Hetchy dome that looks a bit like Half Dome. But one thing is that there are not many visitors. In comparison with Yosemite, it is deserted.

"There are places to picnic, there are places to fish, there are places to climb rocks and people can't go back there," said Spreck Rosekrans.

Rosekrans is the Executive Director of a group called Restore Hetch Hetchy, which actually advocates demolishing the O & # 39; Shaughnessy dam and returning the valley to its natural state.

But the group says that, at a minimum, the public should have more access to this land around the reservoir, which is part of Yosemite National Park.

"People should be able to explore this canyon," Rosekrans said. "We are not proposing roads. There should probably be more trails, but the easiest way to get back there is to allow boating in the reservoir."

The group has proposed an electric ferry system, operated by the park, that could transport hikers and fishermen to various locations in the 9-mile-long reservoir that can currently only be reached on a multi-day backpacker trip.

The San Francisco Public Services Commission sets the rules for Hetch Hetchy and says it is not interested in any activity that allows human contact with water.

"In our experience, people in the desert, in national parks … where people go, problems tend to continue," said Steve Richie, General Water Manager of the commission. "So we are being very cautious about the type of access that will be allowed to our beverage supply."

Bur Rosekrans says that San Francisco is doing everything possible to discourage the public. Camping is not allowed, the trails are minimal and the entry and exit path is closed at night. All this happens despite the fact that public access, including navigation, was promised in 1913 when Congress voted to build the dam.

There were also promises of roads, hotels and camps in Hetch Hetchy. But the SFPUC says that since none of those things were included in the final legislation, called Raker Bill, they are not required to comply.

And now, after the group proposed to sail by boat to the Department of the Interior, the ban on sailing in Hetch Hetchy silently slipped into the 2020 federal expense bill of 2,000 pages. The SFPUC says it doesn't know who put it there. Rosecrans thinks he knows …

"We believe that SF has had too much influence on the Park Service to keep people away from this spectacular canyon," he said, "and that is something that has to change."