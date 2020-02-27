Groups criticize new law in El Salvador to prosecute civil war crimes | El Salvador News

%MINIFYHTML36749d05068c053040b79a0cbe48b0a511% %MINIFYHTML36749d05068c053040b79a0cbe48b0a512%

San Salvador, El Salvador – Legislators in El Salvador passed a controversial "reconciliation law,quot; on Wednesday night, rekindling the transitional justice debate after a 12-year war that ended in 1992.

The law aims to establish how the country will handle justice and reparations for crimes against humanity during that period. But human rights groups and victims of war, a conflict between leftist rebels and the US-funded Salvadoran army that left more than 75,000 people dead, accuse lawmakers of passing what they see as a new law on amnesty.

"When the time came, the assembly did not take into account what we said (as victims)," said Dorila Márquez, a 63-year-old woman whose family was killed in the 1981 El Mozote massacre, the worst in the civil war. "We did not want a law of impunity, a new law of amnesty in disguise. The truth is that that is what they have done."

A UN truth commission found that more than 80 percent of human rights abuses were committed by the Salvadoran government. Victims like Marquez had no path to justice for years because an amnesty law was signed shortly after the 1992 peace accords. In 2016, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the amnesty law was unconstitutional. As part of the ruling, the court ordered the creation of an ad hoc commission to study the ruling and create a law to carry it out.

After a process of years and a tense relationship with the groups of victims, the Legislature put the proposal to a vote on Wednesday night. The law seeks to create a path for justice, reparations and the preservation of historical memory in El Salvador. To this end, he proposes to open a National Reparations Council, create a national registry of victims and integrate the history of the civil war into the curricula of public schools, among other reforms.

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Mario Ponce, told reporters on Wednesday that the law complies with the terms established by the constitutional court in the 2016 ruling regarding transitional justice. He said it will be up to the Supreme Court to decide if this is not true.

Human rights groups point out that some key elements of the law reestablish amnesty and violate international norms for human rights trials for crimes against humanity.

A human rights activist protests during a congress session on the law. The poster says: "They will not erase our memory,quot; (José Cabezas / Reuters)

The law allows commutation of a sentence due to age or health problems, regardless of the author's cooperation. It only gives researchers one year to develop a case, which according to human rights groups is not enough given the seriousness of the crimes and the decades that have passed. The limitations make it more difficult to present a solid case, said Claudia Paz y Paz, director of the Costa Rican human rights organization Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL) for Central America and Mexico. In addition, the law establishes a period of 10 years in which charges must be filed against a perpetrator, which goes against the UN recommendation that crimes against humanity should never have a statute of limitations.

"We reject this law because it clearly violates access to justice for victims," ​​said Irene Gómez, a lawyer representing the victims of civil war through the human rights organization Cristosal, based in San Salvador. Paz y Paz called it "mocking the victims,quot; whose "expectations of justice have been disappointed once again."

& # 39; On the side of the murderers & # 39;

José Amparo Martínez, whose family was killed in the El Mozote massacre, was disappointed by the news. "They not only killed our families, they also ruined everything we had and burned our homes," Martinez said. "I am not in favor of them only saying forgiveness and being free."

He supported some clemency for the perpetrators based on their age and health status, but not so much that they would not be held responsible.

Marquez agreed. "It should be a fair prayer," he said.

"They tricked us," said Marquez. "Lawmakers said they were with us as victims, but they lied. They are on the side of the murderers."

President Nayib Bukele, who recently confronted lawmakers in a constitutional crisis, tweeted on Wednesday that he would veto the law because it does not contain the fundamental elements for truth, justice and reparations.

Victims and human rights groups are asking the president to keep his promise. "Things should not remain as they are: with impunity," said Marquez.