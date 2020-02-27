Great Britain and the EU. Enter to commercial conversations, with acrimony

%MINIFYHTMLa67708f64c507d00c752dae658a98bf811% %MINIFYHTMLa67708f64c507d00c752dae658a98bf812%

Part of the problem is pure complexity. There will be 10 parallel tracks of negotiations that will involve a team of 100 on the British side alone. The first round will be held Monday through Thursday of next week in Brussels, and the teams will meet again in London on March 18. At that rate, there will only be time for half a dozen rounds before Britain takes stock of progress.

In addition, some of the first conflict points, such as the European Union's access to British fishing grounds, will be the most controversial. There is also a growing tension over whether Johnson is silently breaching the state of Northern Ireland in the withdrawal agreement.

The British authorities say there will be no need to verify the goods that flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, since Northern Ireland remains part of the British customs territory. But according to the terms of the agreement with Brussels, the North will also adhere to the regulations of the European Union. This hybrid state, experts say, makes it impossible for there to be no border controls.

In addition to the fears of a bitter negotiation, Johnson reorganized his cabinet to stack it with hard-line brexiteers. He replaced the secretary of Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, who almost resigned last year when Johnson threatened a Brexit without agreement, with Brandon Lewis, who considers himself more accommodating.

Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Treasury who voted to stay in the European Union in 2016, was forced out in a power struggle with 10 Downing Street. Analysts say that his successor, Rishi Sunak, is likely to have less resistance to a confrontation with Brussels.

Some analysts attribute the words of struggle to an opening gambit. Britain and the European Union, they say, both have a strong incentive to reach an agreement. During the retreat talks with Brussels, Mr. Johnson demonstrated an ability to move smoothly from confrontation to compromise.

However, other experts point out that Mr. Johnson's main motives remain a mystery. You still have to talk in detail about what kind of Brexit you want. Some point out that the interruption of not making a deal, although unquestionably bad, would not be a magnitude worse than the basic treatment Mr. Johnson says, for now, that he is looking for.