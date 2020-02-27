Gray & # 39; s Anatomy will give Justin Chambers a farewell episode

Justin Chambers he will say goodbye next week Grey's Anatomy.

Since it was announced in January that Chambers, who has been a cast member since the show's pilot, was leaving and his final episode aired in November, all we know is that his character, Alex Karev, has apparently been in Iowa visiting to his mother. Tonight, we knew he was never in Iowa.

In recent weeks, he stopped answering his wife's calls, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and for a moment he seemed to be writing a text to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but the text never appeared.

Next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Leave A Light On,quot;, will offer a farewell to the character and close his story. The episode promotion is about Alex, presenting some emotional memories of his time in the series.

"After 16 seasons, we said goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. Next Thursday, she explains how her story ends," says the promotion.