Gray & # 39; s Anatomy will give Justin Chambers a farewell episode

Justin Chambers he will say goodbye next week Grey's Anatomy.
Since it was announced in January that Chambers, who has been a cast member since the show's pilot, was leaving and his final episode aired in November, all we know is that his character, Alex Karev, has apparently been in Iowa visiting to his mother. Tonight, we knew he was never in Iowa.
In recent weeks, he stopped answering his wife's calls, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and for a moment he seemed to be writing a text to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but the text never appeared.
Next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Leave A Light On,quot;, will offer a farewell to the character and close his story. The episode promotion is about Alex, presenting some emotional memories of his time in the series.
"After 16 seasons, we said goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. Next Thursday, she explains how her story ends," says the promotion.
ABC confirmed in January that the November 14 episode was the final episode of Chambers, so we probably won't see new images of Alex in the episode.
"There is no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in his statement. "However, for a while now, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently said Variety that building until Alex's actual exit was a "very careful threading of a spire,quot;, particularly because Jo has been through so much in the last two seasons, but we would soon find out what was really happening.
"We are, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is," he said. "And it takes us many more episodes to get there and clarify the audience … Jo suffered so much pain and sorrow last season that I wanted to be careful. And it's a mystery (what's going on with Alex), so we don't see Jo in the same place where we saw her last season. We did it as carefully as possible. But it takes a while to get there. "
The episode airs next Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on ABC