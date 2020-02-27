Governor Newsom sends 10 trailers to southern Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles continued Thursday to face the crisis of the homeless when 10 new trailers arrived in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing.

Governor Gavin Newsom sent the advances using funds from Measure H and Proposition 63, the Mental Health Services Act.

The trailers, installed in a former parking lot for a county probation office, are the centerpiece of Crenshaw / Expo Safe Landing for Families, which will be operated by the Homeless Program of the Homeless Program of the non-group group. profit.

According to the United Neighborhoods Neighborhood Council, the site was chosen because it was vacant, owned by the county and was close to families with children who needed immediate housing.

"Every day, more than a dozen parents cross our doors with fear and despair in their eyes because they don't know where they are going to sleep with their children that night," said Vernoica Lewia, director of the organization. “So, projects like this mean more than just bringing a resource to the community. We are literally helping to restore a state of security and stability. ”

On Saturday, volunteers will work to beautify the area and prepare for moving the trailers.

Once families move to trailers, HOPICS will begin providing immediate services to families, including the beginning of the process of taking them to more permanent housing situations.