Government will organize world summit focused on artificial intelligence in April – Latest news

New Delhi, the Indian government said Wednesday that it will organize a summit focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) here from April 11 to 12 with the aim of providing a platform for a "global meeting of minds,quot; to exchange ideas.

The government will partner with industry and academia for the summit called "INCREASE 2020 – IA responsible for social empowerment 2020,quot;.

The summit, opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will aim to organize a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion and transformation in key areas such as health, agriculture, education and smart mobility, among others sectors.

Before the summit, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized a consultation with industry representatives to generate synergies in the AI ​​landscape in India.

"We are extremely delighted to announce the first two-day summit of its kind: & # 39; IA responsible for social empowerment 2020 & # 39;. In our opinion, a data-rich environment like India has the potential to be the laboratory of A world leader who can eventually transform lives worldwide, "said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.



"Artificial intelligence technology is a powerful tool that can be used to create a positive impact in the Indian context, becoming even more the artificial intelligence destination for the world," Sawhney added.

During the consultation session, the government also launched an AI start challenge "Pitchfest,quot;.

"The name,quot; RAISE 2020 "arose because we want to take advantage of responsible AI practices to enable the masses. Through this summit we will describe India's vision of using the power of AI to responsibly transform the social landscape for a tomorrow better. " Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, National Division of Electronic Government (NeGD).

"RAISE 2020 will facilitate the exchange of ideas to create a massive awareness of the need to develop and ethically practice AI in the digital age," said Singh.