Google will invest more than $ 10 billion in 2020 in data centers and US offices. UU. – Last News

Google of Alphabet Inc has said that this year it will invest more than $ 10 billion in offices and data centers throughout the United States.

The company added that the new investments will focus on 11 states, including Massachusetts, New York and Ohio.

"These investments will create thousands of jobs, including roles within Google, construction work on data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. .

Last year, the company said it would spend more than $ 13 billion on data centers and offices in the United States in 2019.

The total costs and expenses of the tech giant increased approximately 19% to $ 36.81 billion for the recently reported fourth quarter that ended on December 31.

