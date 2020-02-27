Google moves Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 production from China to Vietnam due to coronavirus – BGR

Google is accelerating efforts to move its manufacturing process away from China, something that increased last year thanks to the US-China trade war and is now an even higher priority as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China . This led to Google's Pixel 4 phone being partly manufactured in Vietnam, and the company plans to repeat that again this year with its new low-cost Pixel 4a, as well as its next flagship model.

According to anonymous industry sources that confirm that Google is moving away from its default position of manufacturing almost all of its smartphones in China, where the latest data shows that more than 78,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in mainland China to date. . By Nikkei Asian ReviewGoogle even asked suppliers to analyze the feasibility and potential cost of uninstalling some production equipment in China and sending them to Vietnam.

Google is not so linked to China from the point of view of manufacturing as a company like Apple, so a movement like this does not lead to the logistic headache you can imagine. Google sold 7 million smartphone units last year, compared to the approximately 200 million Apple sells each year, according to IDC data.

The schedule for the production of the new Google phones in Vietnam would be as follows: the phone that would be called 4th would begin in April, while the production of Pixel 5 would begin sometime in the second half of this year.

This change is both fortuitous and still problematic for Google, which had already converted a factory in Vietnam to exactly the type of production that will now increase there. However, there is still an inconvenience that the company has not yet discovered how to overcome: the fact that many of the components that must be supplied for Pixel production still come from China. "It is reasonable that companies like Google want to accelerate their pace of diversification from China amid the threat of the coronavirus, while the trade war remains an uncertainty," an IDC executive told Nikkei. "But even if the final assembly process is outside of China, suppliers still need to ship some components from the country … It is a matter of the supply chain ecosystem, which takes time to rebuild."