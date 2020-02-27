Google Earth is finally available in browsers other than Chrome

Google is opening its web-based version of Earth today to browsers such as Firefox, Edge and Opera. The search giant originally launched Google Earth on the web in 2017 and deleted its desktop applications at the same time. Google says "we are big supporters of open web standards," but Earth launched on the web with native client technology (NaCl) only for Chrome, as there was no standard available to support what it wanted to do. This made Earth become one of the first Google sites only for Chrome.

NaCI allowed Google to bring its native code from the C ++ application and run it directly in a Chrome browser, with all the performance required to allow you to zoom in and out of locations in a virtual globe. Google has spent the past three years contributing to emerging web standards such as WebAssembly, which allows developers to bring native code to the web.

Google has been testing beta Earth in non-Chrome browsers for six months

Google beta tested a change from its implementation of NaCI to WebAssembly in the last six months, and has led to the successful launch of Google Earth for Firefox, Edge and Opera. Safari is the big exception, but that's mainly at Apple.

"We still have work to do," says the Google Earth team in a blog post. "That is, polish our experience in all these browsers and add support for Safari." Google revealed last year that Earth would support Safari once Apple added "better support for WebGL2,quot; in the browser.

If you are interested in trying Google Earth in Firefox, Edge or Opera, it is now available on the Google site.