Google Earth finally works in Firefox, Edge and Opera (but not in Safari) – BGR

Google owns and operates a variety of useful applications that are available to anyone for free. Most of them work on any device and browser, although not all, and Google gives preference to Android development when it comes to the mobile versions of this application. But there’s a great Google app that used to require Chrome to work. Fortunately, that restriction will disappear, since the application is now available in almost any browser.

Fans of the amazing Google Earth application are probably aware that the only way to access the application until today was using Chrome, which is also the most popular web browser. If for some reason you don't like Chrome, but you want to be able to access Google Earth, you can access the service from Edge, Firefox and Opera, and support for other browsers, including Apple Safari, will soon be offered.

Google reminds us in the brief announcement that it is a "great defender,quot; of open web standards. He has been working for five years to bring Google Earth to as many browsers as possible. After a public beta period of six months, the full version of Earth is now available for three additional browsers.

Google says it was possible by moving Google Earth for Chrome to WebAssembly, the W3C web standard for the web’s native code. That's the reason Google restricted it to Chrome before. The application was created with Native Client (NaCl), which was not available anywhere other than Chrome.

Google is still working to polish the experience in Edge, Firefox and Opera, and take the application to other browsers, including Safari. Google Earth for the web is available at this link, and you can try it in the web browser of your choice on the desktop, provided that browser is compatible.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock