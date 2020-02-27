Good questions: coronavirus myths that burst – Up News Info

Several Up News Info viewers have sent good questions about the new coronavirus. This is what experts have to say:

Is it safe to get a package from China? Or buy something made in China?

According to the World Health Organization, yes. In general, coronaviruses do not survive on objects for a long time. Those items are likely to be in transit for days or weeks.

Will the new coronavirus disappear in warmer weather?

Experts do not know.

"It is not irrational to say that the flu, for example, which peaks in the winter, would certainly expect it to decrease in March, April and May," Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes, told Face. . the nation. “However, we don't know what this particular virus will do.

Do the masks protect against the new coronavirus?

The CDC does not recommend that people wear masks to protect themselves. But, if someone has the virus and shows symptoms, the CDC says they wear a mask to protect others. Experts say that facial masks could provide protection against large drops of sneezing or coughing.

Can pets transmit the new coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence that dogs or cats may be infected with the virus.