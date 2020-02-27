Goldberg crushed Bray Wyatt in WWE Super ShowDown, and Twitter hated him

I mean, what did you expect?

At the WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg turned to Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, to become the WWE Universal Champion. In a squash match. Why … reasons.

Regardless of how you feel about it, the character of Wyatt / Fiend was one of the most popular things in wrestling less than a year ago and has been reserved in a way that made it almost impossible to predict who would win it for the title.

Enter Goldberg.

Well, the 53-year-old man, who could well be an octogenarian in the ring, dethroned the Demon for that title in less than two minutes in Saudi Arabia. Needless to say, the vocal minority (but apparently majority) on Twitter was not a fan of the result.

