Goldberg crushed Bray Wyatt in WWE Super ShowDown, and Twitter hated him

I mean, what did you expect?

At the WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg turned to Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, to become the WWE Universal Champion. In a squash match. Why … reasons.

Regardless of how you feel about it, the character of Wyatt / Fiend was one of the most popular things in wrestling less than a year ago and has been reserved in a way that made it almost impossible to predict who would win it for the title.

Enter Goldberg.

Well, the 53-year-old man, who could well be an octogenarian in the ring, dethroned the Demon for that title in less than two minutes in Saudi Arabia. Needless to say, the vocal minority (but apparently majority) on Twitter was not a fan of the result.

I don't give a shit who you are, or what your opinion is, there's no way you can justify what we've just seen. Imagine being Bray Wyatt. Concept for all this character. The hours. The ideas. The creation. Execution. Lose a 53-year-old Goldberg in 3 minutes #WWESSD – The IWC Messiah (@ JDfromNY206) February 27, 2020

I hope Vince Mcmahon is proud of himself after all the work Bray Wyatt did to rebuild his career just to give it to Goldberg #SuperShowdown – Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ Mckenzieas93) February 27, 2020

They buried what was the hottest thing in the fight to put it on a part-time old man who can't physically compete for more than 5 minutes. What a joke. This company is obsessed with Brock and Goldberg idk why. The demon was literally invincible all this time #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/cgG86UQI0z – ⧗ (@NoLimitDirty) February 27, 2020

Goldberg in 2017 beats Kevin Owens to win his first Universal Championship Goldberg in 2020 defeats the Demon to win his second Universal Championship Two of the best professional wrestling characters are lost for the benefit of Goldberg #SuperShowdown – Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ Mckenzieas93) February 27, 2020

I love Goldberg. He is the reason I got into professional wrestling when I was 8 years old. But build Bray like that for so long and make him lose for a 53-year cleanup. What a bloody waste. What a load of shit. #WWESSD – Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) February 27, 2020

Kevin Owens and The Fiend. Two fiery acts like hell. Killed by Goldberg. Vince does not believe that the current list are stars. – Fight functions (@WrestleFeatures) February 27, 2020

Every time this crap company takes a step forward, they step back ten steps. Goldberg is not a fighter, it is a salary. I could go on and on about how he doesn't deserve it. But we all know that. At least these boys won. 😔 pic.twitter.com/38PSj6cHrT – lil jakob —🦋! (@jakobsucksXD) February 27, 2020