Go behind the scenes of Love is Blind with Jessica

Love is blind star Jessica Batten He moved away from the reality television experience with a unique result. Warning, spoilers follow!
Jessica did not leave with a husband, but she did leave with criticism from viewers everywhere. After being told by Matt Barnett that he no longer felt the feelings he described earlier, she left that conversation and entered with Mark Caves. But once they were both engaged and together in person, they struggled to connect. For several scenes, Jessica was seen with alcohol in her hand, including those she tried to talk to Barnett about what happened between them in the capsules.
"I think there is a reason why there is sometimes alcohol during these reality shows," Jessica told EW. "Sometimes you relax and these moments may appear. I really wish I had been better off with the drink for me. I was really uncomfortable and I had a few moments when I drank too much. Be the first one I met. He took responsibility for the camera and then for the bachelorette party too. If I could do something different, it would be that I didn't have so much to drink. "
Jessica explained that she tends to drink a little more if she is in a situation that makes her nervous, but usually she is not a great drinker.
While she and Mark didn't end up exercising as seen in the final on Thursday, February 27, Jessica takes the time to thank viewers for their support.
In an Instagram post with photos and videos behind the scenes, he thanked viewers for watching. "We could not have imagined how much the program would resonate with so many. There is a ton that happens behind the scenes and does not reach the screen," he wrote, "this is just a glance."
"The best part of all was the little family we created called The Purple Team, even in the middle of the drama and entertainment element of the show, we had the best and happiest moments," he concluded. "I have a lot of love for these people."
Everything Love is blind The first season is now broadcast on Netflix.
