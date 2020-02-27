Go behind the scenes of Love is Blind with Jessica

Love is blind star Jessica Batten He moved away from the reality television experience with a unique result. Warning, spoilers follow!

Jessica did not leave with a husband, but she did leave with criticism from viewers everywhere. After being told by Matt Barnett that he no longer felt the feelings he described earlier, she left that conversation and entered with Mark Caves. But once they were both engaged and together in person, they struggled to connect. For several scenes, Jessica was seen with alcohol in her hand, including those she tried to talk to Barnett about what happened between them in the capsules.