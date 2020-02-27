Girl Scouts fooled with the profits of cookies with fake money – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3f30497f28037ecf47a012b1469df57011% %MINIFYHTML3f30497f28037ecf47a012b1469df57012%

– Girl Scout cookies are big business at this time of year and scammers from Florida to Oregon are taking advantage of transferring fake money.

The Girl Scout Gulfcoast Florida board says it is out of $ 650 after being paid with counterfeit cash.

The criminals used fake tickets to receive real currency as an exchange, according to police.

"Only sadness, who would do this?" asked Kelly McGraw, Director of Member Experience at Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, which covers 10 counties, including Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Highlands.

In the last two weeks, at least six different troops on the council say they have been paid with the fake money.

The troops, who have been selling cookies outside a Publix and Walmart on State Road 64 and a Publix on State Road 70 in the Bradenton area, say they did not realize what happened until they deposited the money in a bank.

"I'm really upset because Girl Scouts work very hard to sell all these cookies," said Sydney Cramer, a 10-year-old scout girl to Up News Info affiliate WTSP.

Someone gave Sydney's 7-year-old sister, Ragean, fake cash.

"My seven-year-old daughter received a 50-dollar bill, sat there and took her time and he waited patiently while she took her time to make sure she carefully counted her change and returned it," Michelle said. Cramer. , who was helping her daughters, Sydney and Ragean, with her cookie stand last weekend.

“I know that at first, Ragean felt he had done something wrong. And that was difficult for a mother to explain that she didn't do it, "he added.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, police used a surveillance video to locate an alleged scammer.

Camden Ducharme, 36, was arrested Sunday in Salem, Oregon, after he allegedly used a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy Girl Scout cookies outside a Walmart store.

Police arrest a suspect accused of using a counterfeit bill to buy Girl Scout cookies in Salem. https://t.co/oS8K5uDEmL pic.twitter.com/YEJCnSNiXk – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@ fox12oregon) February 25, 2020

"The bill didn't look good, it was smaller, bluish in color and simply not the same as the rest of the bills," Ava Brown, a 13-year-old Girl Scout, told KPTV.

Showering was accused of first-degree forgery and third-degree theft.