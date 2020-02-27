German court maintains ban on headscarf for legal employees | News

%MINIFYHTMLbb8cf7b162ad38c00e368130984301b811% %MINIFYHTMLbb8cf7b162ad38c00e368130984301b812%

The highest court in Germany on Thursday confirmed the ban on headscarves for Muslim lawyers in court training, and found that the requirement to maintain religious neutrality was justified.

The ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court came after a German-Moroccan legal apprentice born in Frankfurt filed a challenge to the rules of the state of Hesse.

Plus:

In the western state, apprentices who keep their headscarves on their heads are not allowed to perform tasks in which they can be seen acting as representatives of the judiciary or the state.

This means, for example, that trainees who wear headscarves cannot sit on the judges' bench while observing procedures like other trainees, and instead must sit among the observers in the courtroom.

Similarly, they are unable to conduct any courtroom session, or take evidence of witnesses.

Broader debate

Thursday's ruling was expected to impact a broader debate on the issue in Germany, home to around 4.5 million Muslims, and where the rules on the use of hijab differ among the 16 federal states.

German national law prohibits all public officials from covering their faces, even with Muslim niqabs and burkas, except for health and safety reasons, such as firefighters using breathing apparatus.

But there is no nationwide ban on public officials wearing the hijab and many states weigh compensation between freedom of religion and the neutrality rules of public officials on a case-by-case basis.

A labor court in Berlin in 2018 banned a teacher wearing a headscarf from teaching elementary school classes, but discovered that she could continue teaching older vocational students at a public high school in the German capital.