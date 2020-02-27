GB wins Team Sprint silver at the Track Cycling World Championship | Cycling news

%MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038711% %MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038712%





%MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038713% %MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038714% Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens win silver for Britain in the men's team sprint in Berlin.

%MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038715% %MINIFYHTML7f2bcfe3c48998676f74b6a0f5a2038716%

Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens have won Britain's first medal at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin with silver in the men's team Sprint.

The trio set a new British record when they finished runner-up of the Dutch team of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland.

The Netherlands team also broke the world record they had set in the first round with a time of 41,225 seconds to achieve three successive world titles.

"They surprised us, but we always knew they were going to be fine," Carlin said.

"They are a team of abnormal human beings. Every time a team approaches them, they take another step forward, but that's good. They can only take so many steps."

The 42,294 British time exceeded the 42,339 British record set by Kenny, Kian Emadi and Phil Hindes at altitude in Aguascalientes in 2013.

"Breaking it out of the Games is a big step," Kenny said. "We tend to save the best for the Games, so doing it here is a really good achievement."

It was a different story for Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood in the search for the men's team, as Britain failed to win a World Championship medal for the fourth time in 21 years.

In an overwhelming qualifying session, the Danish quartet of Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen, Fredrik Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen broke the world record with a time of 3 minutes 46,579 seconds, taking a second and a half of the 3: 48.012 mark published by Australia in Pruszkow last year.

"Fair play for the Danes, they have moved the posts there," Clancy said.

"It's not supposed to be easy to win Olympic medals and that became evident today. Doing it once, twice or even three times, reaching four chase medals by Olympic teams was going to be difficult."

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of the Denmark team set a new world record in the chase for male teams

"That said, we have seen it again and again in previous Olympic cycles in which the British team has jumped three or four seconds between the world and the Olympic Games."

"If that happens again, there are no guarantees in the sport, but we are very likely to do our best in a few months."

Before Denmark demolished Australia's world record in the men's event, the United States and Britain topped the leaderboards for the women's team search, with their respective times of 4: 11,229 and 4: 11,871.

second and third fastest times in history.

Britain will face Canada in the first round on Thursday for a golden opportunity.

Laura Kenny, competing only a month after breaking her shoulder in Canada, lost a medal in the scratch race for the width of a tire, pushed to a very close fourth place when Kirsten Wild of Holland took the victory

"I'm a little disappointed, the room is obviously the worst place you can end," said Kenny, who retired from the team's chase due to his injuries, but plans to travel again on Friday's Omnium.

"But I feel like I had good legs and that's almost why it's frustrating. When I'm on the bike, (the shoulder) is absolutely fine."