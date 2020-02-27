Garcia vs. Vargas: Mikey Garcia promises & # 39; prove himself & # 39; himself as a welterweight threat | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLfc02c0f342a76e060500c86d95e3378411% %MINIFYHTMLfc02c0f342a76e060500c86d95e3378412%

Live at Sky Sports Arena at 1 a.m. on Sunday





García (L) remains in the welterweight to face Vargas

Mikey Garcia insists that "there is much more I can deliver,quot; against Jessie Vargas in the welterweight despite having previously fought in the division.

Garcia meets Vargas on Sunday morning at 1 a.m. Sky Sports Arena, in Texas, which set out to compete for a world title in a fifth division.

The four-peso starter, Garcia, stepped up two divisions to challenge welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in his previous fight, but lost his unbeaten record in a one-sided beating. However, his return a year later this weekend is again as welterweight.

Live Fight Night International Live

The four-peso champion Garcia faces the two-peso champion Vargas

Garcia said: "I'm here to take over and show everyone that Mikey Garcia has much more. I'm going to show everyone that I can be a serious welterweight contender. That's why we landed in Vargas."

"He is a former welterweight champion, he has had a solid career, big in size and height. People keep telling me about the fighters that I shouldn't be fighting. It motivates me. I want to show that there is much more that I can deliver.

"I will do everything necessary to win this fight."

"I don't want easy fights. I rejected other fights because they were too easy. Vargas excites me because he's big and strong, and the kind of name I need to show everyone."

"He comes to knock me out. I'm doing the same. He has all the elements to be a memorable night."

The two-peso world champion Vargas said: "I know the opportunity given to me. I plan to take advantage of it and I will.

"I've never looked so good in the ring. I'm shining. Mikey is good, I respect him, but when the bell rings it's time to fight and I plan to give a performance in which you recognize that I am one of the best in the division."

Yafai (L) defends against the legendary Chocolatito

Undefeated Kal Yafai of Birmingham defends the WBA super flyweight title against Roman & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez, the legendary Nicaraguan veteran of 50 fights who has had world titles in four weight divisions.

Yafai said: "He is someone I have admired for a long time. It is difficult to fight him. I will do what I have to do to win the fight."

"But I am a big fan of what he has done for the smaller divisions."

"I will continue to be the oldest world champion in Britain."

Parker (L) meets Winters to increase his hopes for world title

Harris (R) challenges WBC Martinez champion

Welshman Jay Harris will become Britain's new world champion if he can take the WBC flyweight title of Julio César Martínez.

"I will get a big surprise," Harris told Martinez, who was involved in the controversial fight last year when he initially thought he had defeated Charlie Edwards, just for a video replay to void the result to a & # 39; no contest & # 39 ;.

Joseph Parker, former WBO champion who has faced Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Hughie Fury, faces Shawndell Winters and said: "I will not take this fight lightly. I will deal with business."