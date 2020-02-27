Future ordered by a judge to take a DNA test and disclose your income to Baby Mama Eliza

%MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9111% %MINIFYHTML97429cdeb847d61053baeb915538ec9112%

The rapper & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; You have been ordered by a judge to submit to a paternity test and disclose your financial information, including your earnings, to the court.

Futuremommy baby Eliza Seraphin He won against the rapper in the first round of his paternity battle. Future was ordered by a judge to undergo a DNA test to prove once and for all whether or not she is the father of Eliza's daughter.

The rapper "Life Is Good" also had to reveal his financial information, including his income to the court, in the middle of his legal dispute with Eliza. She claimed that she earned $ 19.5 million a year, but did not give a single penny to support her daughter since she was born a year ago.

Eliza sued Future for child support and demanded that the rapper be officially recognized as her daughter's father. He also wanted the hip-hop star to pay the hospital expenses he incurred after giving birth to his daughter Reign in April 2019.

Last year, Eliza took matters into her own hands by partnering with another future baby mom. Cindy Renae Parker Take your babies to a DNA test to see if they were related. "I can confirm whoever gets pregnant by @xocindyrenae too! It's a small world," Eliza wrote on Instagram.

In response to Eliza's lawsuit, the rapper accused her of using her daughter as a food ticket and of referring to the baby as a "baby check." He is only willing to pay $ 450 per month in child support.

Eliza denied the accusations. "I've never referred to Reign as a" baby check. "Others who don't like me," he said in his story. "I just have to clarify that because at this point, it's harassment, slander and defamation."

The accusations that Eliza wanted to catch Future were made by her former friend. Miami Council. In a 2019 video, Miami said: "This is just a baby check. She [Eliza] investigated it, and none of Future's other baby mothers has her own support, so she was going to be the first, and hoped to put a bag on top. "