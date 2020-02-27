Home Entertainment Future just wants to pay the supposed Baby Mama $ 450 a...

Future just wants to pay the supposed Baby Mama $ 450 a month in child support!

The rapper Future is working hard not to disburse any currency to the supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign, but the rapper says he is only willing to offer $ 450 a month in child support for his daughter, despite being worth millions.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the offer is a response to Eliza's demand that she pay temporary support. In court documents, Future accuses her alleged baby mom of calling her daughter "baby check."

