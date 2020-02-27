Future just wants to pay the supposed Baby Mama $ 450 a month in child support!

The rapper Future is working hard not to disburse any currency to the supposed baby mom, Eliza Reign, but the rapper says he is only willing to offer $ 450 a month in child support for his daughter, despite being worth millions.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the offer is a response to Eliza's demand that she pay temporary support. In court documents, Future accuses her alleged baby mom of calling her daughter "baby check."

His lawyer describes the nickname as "slang terminology that describes a child conceived solely for the purpose of extorting the father of a child in the child support environment."

We're not sure where Future got that information, but Eliza denies that she used that phrase and jumped on social media to criticize her recent accusations.

At this point, Future should really take the exam and put all the questions to bed.