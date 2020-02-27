Frankie Muniz marries his girlfriend Paige Price

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Frankie Muniz He is a married man.
The famous actor officially married his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, We weekly reports.
Frankie and Paige have not yet personally confirmed the news, but the former child star previously said His wedding was scheduled for Friday. In a recent Instagram post he wrote after attending a hockey game with Paige, "It was the perfect way to end the best weekend of my life!"
The newlyweds may have exchanged votes recently, but Frankie clearly confirmed his future when he told the Internet: "That's my wife, me!" in an Instagram comment on his page late last year. In March, the Malcolm in the middle alum urged fans to "wish a happy birthday to my future wife. Meanwhile, the bride has officially taken the name of her well-known husband on Instagram.
A year ago, in November, the future husband and wife announced their engagement after Muniz asked the question at the Lantern Festival in Arizona.
"So grateful this Thanksgiving Day for my FIANCE! Yes, @pogprice said yes! She makes my life better instantly! We're having our Thanksgiving dinner at the Boston Market, but no I would want it differently, as long as I did. by my side! #sheismyrock, "he wrote on Instagram at that time.
"Sometimes, reality tends to surpass your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you are more than a dream to me," he wrote on his page after the proposal. "You teach me every day, you congratulate me when I'm at my worst, and you push me beyond the limit, but you're there to get up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every days. I really can't wait to be your wife PD. You are officially the master of the proposals. "
This chapter of the couple's love story comes years after they started dating around 2016. In 2018, they started together the Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars specialty store in Arizona, where they sell premium olive oils and other bottled products.
"I think in the end, we cancel each other's weaknesses," Paige told Republic of Arizona of working together "When Frankie might not be on top of something, I'm on top. Or if I'm not on top of something, Frankie always backs me up."
Now, he will have her back for a lifetime. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML2430769608177c830803b007103fc34313%%MINIFYHTML2430769608177c830803b007103fc34314%