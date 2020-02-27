Frankie Muniz marries his girlfriend Paige Price

Frankie Muniz He is a married man.

The famous actor officially married his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, We weekly reports.

Frankie and Paige have not yet personally confirmed the news, but the former child star previously said His wedding was scheduled for Friday. In a recent Instagram post he wrote after attending a hockey game with Paige, "It was the perfect way to end the best weekend of my life!"

The newlyweds may have exchanged votes recently, but Frankie clearly confirmed his future when he told the Internet: "That's my wife, me!" in an Instagram comment on his page late last year. In March, the Malcolm in the middle alum urged fans to "wish a happy birthday to my future wife. Meanwhile, the bride has officially taken the name of her well-known husband on Instagram.

A year ago, in November, the future husband and wife announced their engagement after Muniz asked the question at the Lantern Festival in Arizona.