Founder of 8chan Faces Arrest for the charge of "Cyberlibel,quot;

Fredrick Brennan, who founded but later distanced himself from the 8chan message board that has given courage and visibility to violent extremists, faces an arrest in the Philippines in a case of "cyberlibel,quot; presented by the current owner of the site.
An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday in Pasig City, his lawyer, Alex Acain, told Rappler, a news site in the Philippines. Mr. Brennan is currently in the United States, and on Thursday it was not clear if he planned to return to the Philippines, where he lives.
The case stems from Twitter posts. Brennan, who ceded control of 8chan in 2015, directed to Jim Watkins, who took over the site and also lives in the Philippines. Mr. Watkins, whose message board contains racist material without apology that has frequently encouraged deadly violence, sued Mr. Brennan after tweets that referred to Mr. Watkins as "senile,quot; and called the site moderators " incompetent. "
In the Philippines, cyberlibel is a criminal offense that can be punishable by imprisonment.
In recent years, Mr. Brennan has repeatedly criticized the site and how it has been executed. Several mass shooters, including the defendants in Christchurch, New Zealand, and shootings in El Paso, Texas, had posted hateful rules on the forum before their attacks, and were encouraged by site users.
Brennan originally created 8chan to host any legally allowed speech, no matter how toxic, but has since said the site should be closed.
"I've tried to understand so many times why it keeps it working, and I just don't understand it," Brennan said. He told the Times after the shooting in El Paso in August. "After Christchurch, after the shooting of the Tree of Life, and now after this shooting, they think all this is really fun."
The site was closed in August after several technology companies refused to offer crucial services, but returned online in November with a new name, 8kun.
Watkins filed the libel lawsuit against Brennan in October.
“The exercise of the right to free expression and freedom of expression like any other right enshrined in our Constitution carries an equal burden of responsible exercise of that right. After all, the recognition of a right is not a free license for those who say they run over the rights of others, ”Watkins said in the complaint, according to Rappler.
Brennan, who uses a wheelchair, has a condition known as brittle bone disease. He told CNN Philippines in November that he thought the lawsuit was an attempt to intimidate him.
"I have a serious disability and there is no doubt that I would certainly die in prison here," he said.