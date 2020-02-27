Forget about the redesigned iPhone 12, this is the craziest phone design I've ever seen – BGR

When it comes to the next smartphones with new designs, Apple fans and Android fans have a lot to wait for in 2020. On the Apple side, the iPhone 12 is expected to mark the beginning of the first major iPhone redesign in three years. For that reason, the iPhone 12 could have what can be considered the most anticipated new design of the year. Will the new design be more innovative or more modern? Absolutely not. In fact, Apple's main privileged information in the world is convinced that the iPhone 12 will still have a notch at the top of the screen, which would make it one of the only 2020 flagship phone series that still uses a large notch Okay, virtually all Android flagships that will be launched this year look the same since all companies have decided to steal Samsung's Galaxy S design. But compared to the elegant full-screen phones with curved full-screen designs, the leaked design of the iPhone 12 we just saw earlier this week is not terribly exciting.

Of course, it will be great to see Apple modernize its old iPhone 5 design that everyone loved. How elegant will the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro look with flat metal edges? And yes, the design of Samsung's Galaxy S20 is incredibly elegant and it will be interesting to see all the other Android phone manufacturers offering their interpretations. But there is another new smartphone design that was recently discovered, and it is so crazy that it looks like a conceptual phone devised by one of the many enthusiastic graphic designers of technology. However, it turns out that the design is very real and could be presented earlier than it seems.

The rendering above was created by YouTuber Waqar Khan and shared in a recent blog post called 91mobiles. It shows what appears to be a crazy futuristic smartphone dreamed by a fan of devices, but it turns out that is not the case at all. Instead, this elegant smartphone with a wraparound screen is based on a real patent application recently filed by the Chinese-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.

There is no doubt that Xiaomi started as a cheeky iPhone impersonator. Those who have been around long enough might even remember the company's virtual press conference in which a man with jeans and a black turtleneck announced a new phone exactly like the outfit Steve Jobs always wore. Seriously, we couldn't invent this if we tried.

These days, Xiaomi has become an important player in the eastern smartphone market. In addition, it is known that the company shows new and exciting smartphone designs that do not resemble anything else. Such is the case with this new design, which 91mobiles suggests that it could end up being the actual design of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, which will be announced in the coming months.

This model based on the Xiaomi patent takes the curved edges that Samsung popularized to a whole new level. Instead of having an OLED screen that curves slightly on each side of the phone, the screen wraps around the edges of the screen and partially extends to each side of the back. Khan imagined an ingenious way to use the side parts of the screen, and there is no doubt that the back pieces of the screen could be used in other unique ways. For example, the phone may not need a front camera. Instead, the rear camera could be used for selfies and a preview could be displayed on a part of the rear-facing screen.

Of course, companies patent smartphone designs all the time and there is no strong evidence that this design is used in Mi MIX 4. That said, Xiaomi did announce a phone with an even more dramatic version of this design where the screen is almost completely wrapped around the back of the device. It's called Mi MIX Alpha, and it never went into mass production due to manufacturing problems that Xiaomi encountered. It seems that this new design would be easier to produce, so don't be surprised if it really ends up materializing in the Mi MIX 4 that Xiaomi presents later this year.