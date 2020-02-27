For Democrats, Texas is a very sweet piece of the Super Tuesday cake – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The 2020 campaign is in full swing and this year Texas is important when it comes to electing a Democratic presidential candidate.

Bernie Sanders filled a rodeo stadium in Dallas. Mike Bloomberg has spent more than $ 13.5 million on television ads in Houston alone. And neither Joe Biden nor Elizabeth Warren can afford big losses.

While more than a dozen states go to the polls next week, Texas is coming up as a grand prize and a daunting proposal for many of the Democrats competing to face President Donald Trump. The red state with the growing blue streak is too big to ignore, especially for a party that sees it as a future game change in presidential and congressional politics. But it is also too big to win without a serious investment of time and cash. That has left the candidates with the largest bank accounts with a clear advantage, and many others struggle to find ways to make a dent.

"It's not a matter of will. It's about having the means," said Matt Angle, a long-time Democratic strategist in Texas. "Texas is a very, very expensive state to compete."

To be sure, California remains the longest tour of the Super Tuesday states, granting 416 delegates committed to the 228 in Texas. Together, the two states will grant more delegates than the rest of the combined Super Tuesday states, giving them an unusual influence on the election of the party.

Like their Californian counterparts, Texas Democrats have long complained that their presidential candidates come forward only to raise money. Texans add to that complaint that the main party candidates rarely bother to seek votes in such an intense red state. His party has not won a state office since 1994, the country's longest political losing streak, despite dominating the largest cities since Dallas overturned in 2006.

However, by 2018, the Democrats swept all the main offices on the ballot in Harris County, home of Houston and more people than the states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which led to the combined presidential primary. The party now has the opportunity to take control of the Texas House of Representatives in November and is competing to occupy the four seats in Congress that retired Republicans will vacate. Some Democrats believe that the 38 state electoral votes, and a new path to the White House, are not too far from their reach.

The State party has tried to harness its momentum by attracting more attention from the 2020 field. But efforts to organize a forum of presidential candidates failed because it was difficult to get candidates engaged while their attention was in Iowa and New Hampshire, Gilberto Hinojosa said. , president of the Texas Democratic Party. He said the episode renewed his belief that the National Democratic Committee should change the order of the early primaries.

The candidates are arriving now, with little time to spare. Sanders went through the state last weekend, attracting thousands to a demonstration in liberal Austin. Bloomberg will return to Houston on Thursday, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be in Dallas and Warren, a Massachusetts senator, will hit San Antonio with his former mayor, Julian Castro, in the hope that the former presidential rival You can give your marked campaign is a boost in your hometown.

In addition to raising funds and a debate in September in Houston, Biden, the former vice president whose fundraiser has been affected by his poor performance in the early states, has done little campaigning in the state. The same goes for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, although she announced Monday that at least part of a new $ 4.2 million purchase of television ads will be spent in Texas.

"It's just a new phenomenon for Texas," said Hinojosa. “I see a Bernie campaign ad every day. And I never watch television. "

During his last presidential candidacy, in 2016, Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, was defeated here, losing 3 to 1 to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

But suddenly, Sanders, who has shot himself at the head of the pack, sees Texas as winnable. Vermonter, born in Brooklyn, channeled his inner cowboy at a rally in Dallas on Sunday, confessing that he had never been to a rodeo in his life, but said he had collected many cow droppings in Washington as a senator. During his visit to San Antonio, he spoke in a ballroom with a mechanical bull and was introduced by the Piñata Protest band, which modified the lyrics of the 1990s "Hey Baby, What happened?" – known as the city's unofficial national anthem – to "Hi Bernie, What happened?"

Texas is home to 5.6 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the 2020 elections, according to the Pew Research Center, second in the nation behind just 7.9 million in California. But both states are almost equal in making Hispanics make up approximately 30% of their eligible voters. After struggling to win minority voters in 2016, Sanders has made a deliberate effort to attract Hispanics this cycle. The effort seemed to pay off in Nevada, which won easily.

Warren, who is proud to build a national organization faster than any other presidential candidate, opened his first field office in Texas last winter and now has four, with more than 60 employees. He is spending almost $ 400,000 on television commercials that have aired on six television markets across the state.

That's nothing compared to Bloomberg, who has spent more than $ 100 million on the combined waves in Texas and California. Its operation in Texas is a monster that has focused on big cities, including Houston, where the billionaire has focused on reaching black voters and again apologized this month for the controversial "stop and search,quot; police strategy he adopted. as New York mayor.

"I think there are people who could potentially be Trump-Bernie voters, from one cycle to another," said Heather Kennedy, 32, who lives outside of Austin and supports Warren. "I don't know. It's too difficult for me to see in the future what Texans will do. We are so independent that you never know."

