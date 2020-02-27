Footprints of Kobe Bryant, No. 8 and 24 shirts to be auctioned at Beverly Hills in April – Up News Info Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Kobe Bryant's memories will go on sale in April.

Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that it will sell the No. 8 and No. 24 shirts of the Los Angeles Lakers legend he wore during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals and the 2006-2007 season.

The auction house will also auction Bryant's footprints on cement from Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, shoes he used and signed, and a basketball signed by members of the 2009-2010 Lakers team.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships with the Lakers, with whom he played throughout his NBA career. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas on January 26.

On February 24 a public memorial was held for Bryant and his daughter, with performances and praise from loved ones and stars such as Bryant's wife, Vanessa, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Rob Pelinka, Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Auction items can be viewed at Julien's location on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills from April 27-30. The auction will be held on April 30. For interested bidders who cannot reach Beverly Hills for auction, they can also bid online at julienslive.com.