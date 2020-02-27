Florida Hospital worker arrested for sucking the toes of a 65-year-old patient

#Roomies, the Florida man attacked again and this time in the city of Fort Myers.

Apparently, the hospital worker, Frantz Beldorin, was caught sucking a patient's toes while they slept.

ABC Action News reports,

"A 23-year-old man who works as a,quot; caregiver "for a Florida hospital faces charges after being caught sucking the toes of a sleeping patient, according to arrest records."

The report also states:

"The victim, a patient at the Gulf Coast Hospital located in Ft. Myers, told the sheriff's office that they woke up around 11 p.m. on Monday and felt someone touching their feet, according to the records. Initially, the Victim thought she was a nurse who watched them, but it happened twice more, according to the records.

Finally, it happened again. The victim stated that they felt something wet between the toes and noticed that Beldorin was on his knees, by the bed, leaning.

At that time, the elderly citizen "tore,quot; his foot from the model's mouth and Beldorin returned to his seat.

Frantz Beldorin was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail without incident. A person 65 years of age or older was charged with assault.

Just when you think you've heard everything …