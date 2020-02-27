Flexible supply chain is key to fighting the outbreak of coronavirus: HP Inc – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7d95be407c8a0a704cbf96ebae54ec7e11% %MINIFYHTML7d95be407c8a0a704cbf96ebae54ec7e12%

Although the coronavirus outbreak has slowed the global supply chain for industries across the spectrum, the need for time is not only to have a diverse portfolio of products, but also a diverse portfolio of factories so that such unpredictable situations can be addressed in an efficient way in the future, said a senior executive of HP Inc.

A global recession is likely to occur if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, and the chances of this being uncomfortably high and increasing with infections in Italy and Korea, Moody's Analytics said this week.

"At HP Inc we have a good plan to deal with the current situation, which is very dynamic. That is why it is important to have different portfolios. If you have a product portfolio, you must also have a factory portfolio. We are not dependent on a product and a factory, "Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director of HP Inc., India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, told IANS.

According to him, traditional supply chain models will pave the way for more flexible mechanisms so that inventories are kept at their optimum level.

"I believe that adjustments will be made in global supply chains. Adjustments are already taking place due to the global trade war between the United States and China. In the future, it will not only be a factory that will create one type of product and supply all over the world. world, "emphasized Awasthi.

The global management consulting firm Kearney, in its report entitled "Coronavirus and the impact on global supply chains," said last week that the outbreak of coronavirus and its impact on the economy has sounded the bell to immediately rethink the existing supply chain scenario since established strategies only work when they are not interrupted.

The report says that to address this situation in the future, the first step is to develop the visibility of your entire supply chain: players and primary, secondary and even tertiary steps.

"Next, recognize that events such as the coronavirus outbreak will happen over and over again, and determine which plans work best to mitigate the damage," the report added.

According to Awasthi, due to the situation of the coronavirus, people are willing to move forward with flexible models of supply chain delivery.

"We have factories in China, but we also have factories in various places in other places, so we are increasing production in those factories. Flexibility is complex since each country has a different tariff structure, but that is the name of the game and the future,quot;. additional.

