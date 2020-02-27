First trailer for the next sequel to "Candyman,quot; Fans and drops of Sequel adore the use of the childish success of destiny "Say my name,quot;

#Roommates, after months of anticipation, the trailer for the upcoming remake of the classic 1992 horror movie "Candyman,quot; has finally been released. While the film, from director / producer Jordan Peele, looks amazing, fans are obsessed with the use of the Destiny’s Child classic trailer.

Jordan Peele has repeatedly shown that he knows how to reinvent the horror genre, and the latest preview of his new version of "Candyman,quot; serves as the latest example. With a spooky version and stripped of the 1999 success of Destiny’s Child "Say My Name,quot;, the new trailer gives you a sufficient idea of ​​what you can expect without taking any of the future twists and turns.

According to reports, the new version of "Candyman,quot; will pay much homage to the 1992 version, as the original "Candyman,quot; Tony Todd himself will play his famous role again. As you will remember, the plot of the first film focuses on the appearance of the mortal title character, which seems to wreak havoc every time someone dares to pronounce his name five times in front of the mirror.

The new version of Jordan Peele is also found once again in the Cabrini-Green housing projects in Chicago, but this time, the 2020 "reimagining,quot; will focus on the gentrification of the North Side Chicago neighborhood.

Director Nia Costa said this about the movie:

“Gentrification is what helped us reimagine the story because Cabrini-Green left. The 90's film has a vision of Cabrini-Green where it is on its way to being shot down. "

"Candyman,quot; stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("We,quot; and "Watchmen,quot;,) Teyonah Parris ("If Beale Street could speak,quot;), Vanessa Williams ("Soul Food and,quot; New Jack City ") Nathan Stewart- Jarrett ("Misfits,quot;) and Colman Domingo ("Fear the Walking Dead,quot;).

"Candyman,quot; will hit theaters on June 12th.

Roommates, what do you think about this?