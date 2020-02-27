First case of US coronavirus of unknown origin in Solano County, treated in Sacramento – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204411% %MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204412%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Health officials confirmed Wednesday that a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County.

An official of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis of a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin late Wednesday afternoon. The California Department of Public Health confirmed that the person is a resident of Solano County. The patient is receiving medical care at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, UC Davis officials said Wednesday night.

%MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204413% %MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204414%

UCD Medical Center said the patient was transferred there from another hospital in Northern California on Wednesday, February 19. Upon arrival, the patient had already been intubated, was on a respirator and received orders of protection against gout due to an "undiagnosed and suspected viral condition."

%MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204415% %MINIFYHTML9008ebf977ade66fd1e48d98858c204416%

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was not examined immediately to detect COVID-19 because the patient "did not meet the existing criteria of the CDC," said the UC Davis note. "UC Davis Health does not control the testing process," he continued.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Davis, says tests to detect the virus are limited at this time. "We would like to have more generalized tests to know where this virus is, who is sick and who is at risk," said Dr. Blumberg.

This is the first case in the state not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise or with someone who had returned to northern California to visit China.

The new case is also the first sign of the possible spread of the virus in a local community outside the cases that have been quarantined. It is the first possible case of person-to-person transmission of the new virus in the country among the general public.

"There are probably other cases in the community that we don't know," Blumberg said. He says that this patient who gets sick means that the disease may be spreading in the Bay Area.

"We have other cases that are currently circulating in the community and that anyone can get it," says Dr. Blumberg.

"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," said a CDC press release. "It is possible that this is a community propagation instance of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community propagation means the spread of a disease for which the source of infection is unknown. However , it is also possible that the patient has been exposed to a traveler who returned and was infected. "

The CDC said the case "was detected through the US public health system, picked up by cunning clinicians."

UC Davis says that as a precaution, a handful of employees who took care of the patient will stay home to see if they get sick.

The new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.

California Congressman John Garamendi, who represents District 3 of the state that includes Sacramento County, said he is aware of the patient being treated. "I am in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control in the US and the State of California and will pass all updates as they become available," he said in a tweet.

“We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and others by washing our hands and carrying out procedures to avoid infecting ourselves and others. Monitor the CDC website and Facebook for more information, "he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump made a rare appearance in the White House meeting room to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will lead the country's cornonavirus working group.

"Because of everything we've done, the risk to the American people is still very low," the president said.

A senior White House official told Up News Info that the president is taking care of the messages to prevent the detention market from falling, as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus have severely affected world markets in recent days. .

Since Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped more than 2,000 points. Dow futures fell 53 points, indicating a loss of 74 points that will start Thursday's opening bell.

Health experts question whether minimizing risk is the right approach to take with a virus that has spread so quickly in other countries.

“No one here has been exposed to that. That means we are all susceptible to it. That means that if you have a significant exposure, we will get infected. There really isn't a question of that, "says Dr. Blumberg.

READ ALSO