First case of US coronavirus of unknown origin in Solano County, treated in Sacramento – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Health officials confirmed that a new case of coronavirus of unknown origin was diagnosed in Solano County. An official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday afternoon. The patient is receiving medical care at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, UC Davis officials said Wednesday night. The California Department of Public Health confirmed that the person is a resident of Solano County.
UC Davis Medical Center said the patient was transferred there from another hospital in Northern California on Wednesday, February 19. Upon arrival, the patient had already been intubated, was on a respirator and received orders of protection against drops due to an "undiagnosed virus and suspicious condition."
The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was not examined immediately to detect COVID-19 because the patient "did not meet the existing criteria of the CDC," said the UC Davis note. "UC Davis Health does not control the testing process," he continued.
Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Davis, says tests to detect the virus are limited at this time. "We would like to have more generalized tests to know where this virus is, who is sick and who is at risk," said Dr. Blumberg.
This is the first case in the state not associated with the Diamond Princess cruise or with someone who had returned to northern California to visit China.
The new case is also the first sign of the possible spread of the virus in a local community outside the cases that have been quarantined. It is the first possible case of person-to-person transmission of the new virus in the country among the general public.
"There are probably other cases in the community that we don't know," Blumberg said. He says that this patient who gets sick means that the disease may be spreading in the Bay Area.
"We have other cases that are currently circulating in the community and that anyone can get it," says Dr. Blumberg.
"At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," said a CDC press release. "It is possible that this is a community propagation instance of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community propagation means the spread of a disease for which the source of infection is unknown. However , it is also possible that the patient has been exposed to a traveler who returned and was infected. "
The CDC said the case "was detected through the US public health system, picked up by cunning clinicians."
UC Davis says that as a precaution, a handful of employees who took care of the patient will stay home to see if they get sick.
The new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.
California Congressman John Garamendi, who represents District 3 of the state that includes Sacramento County, said he is aware of the patient being treated. "I am in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control in the US and the State of California and will pass all updates as they become available," he said in a tweet.
“We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and others by washing our hands and carrying out procedures to avoid infecting ourselves and others. Monitor the CDC website and Facebook for more information, "he added.
On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump made a rare appearance in the White House meeting room to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will lead the country's cornonavirus working group.
"Because of everything we've done, the risk to the American people is still very low," the president said.
A senior White House official told Up News Info that the president is taking over messages to prevent the stock market from falling, as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus have severely affected world markets in recent days. .
Since Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped more than 2,000 points. Dow futures fell 53 points, indicating a loss of 74 points that will start Thursday's opening bell.
Health experts question whether minimizing risk is the right approach to take with a virus that has spread so quickly in other countries.
“No one here has been exposed to that. That means we are all susceptible to it. That means that if you have a significant exposure, we will get infected. There really isn't a question of that, "says Dr. Blumberg.
Officials have begun tracking contacts that the new case of coronavirus has had to determine how the person could have been infected and who else could have been exposed.
Several coronavirus patients have been receiving treatment under isolated conditions in the largest hospitals in the Bay Area, but those patients had contracted the virus while they were at the Diamond Princess in Japan.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sonoma County health officials confirmed that a case of coronavirus was being treated at a county hospital after being transported from Travis AFB on Monday night.
The patients, who were among the recent US evacuees of the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship in Japan, were receiving attention in Contra Costa due to the lack of space in the facilities closest to the base that could adequately isolate them to minimize the risk of propagation. virus.
Although all three patients tested positive for COVID-19, they did not begin to show symptoms of the virus, such as fever and shortness of breath. However, the CDC's agreement with the Department of Defense requires that any positive evacuee be transferred from the base.
"The health system in our county is prepared to handle COVID-19," said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. "We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and health workers safe and minimize the risk of spreading the virus in Contra Costa."
The addition of the four new cases among Diamond Princess passengers evacuated to Travis brings the national case count to a total of 60.
Earlier on Tuesday, CDC officials announced that COVID-19 was approaching becoming an official pandemic.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC said it is not about itself, but when the new virus will spread in the US. UU. And how many Americans will have a serious illness.
The doctor said the United States needs to employ new strategies to mitigate the impact of the disease and delay the spread after global reports of additional cases that occur without any known source of exposure in Italy and South Korea.
However, the CDC believes that the US strategy. UU. Currently implemented has slowed the entry and spread of the coronavirus and that containment in the US. UU. It has been successful so far.