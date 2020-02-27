First case of US coronavirus of unknown origin brand & # 39; inflection point & # 39; | USA news

%MINIFYHTML0b80aee123f7a1e3a7712245c2bcfdf811% %MINIFYHTML0b80aee123f7a1e3a7712245c2bcfdf812%

Officials in California expressed frustration on Thursday about access to coronavirus test kits after the first case of respiratory disease of unknown origin was diagnosed in the United States, which caused fears of "community spread."

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA. UU. They announced that a California patient who contracted COVID-19 had no relevant travel history or exposure to another person with the virus.

The case in Solano County of California raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in the US. UU. At 60, including 45 cases among those who were repatriated, the CDC said.

While the US UU. They have seen a relatively small number of cases, health experts say the latest development marks a possible turning point, with the fear that the virus will spread further.

"I hope we begin to see some transmission at the community level, in the pockets of the whole country," said Peter Jay Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, in Houston, Texas.

"Whether it expands or not beyond that and generalizes throughout the country, that is the unknown," he told Al Jazeera.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, spread to 44 countries around the world, affected markets, suspended flights and closed schools in a dozen countries. It has infected more than 82,000 people and killed more than 3,000, mainly in China.

Hotez says that faster confirmation of coronavirus infection is crucial for a rapid response from local health authorities and to ensure the safety of patients and health workers.

"The preparation is done primarily at the local level, many people think that the CDC is in charge of the preparation, but in fact, it is done in the various counties and local health departments," he said.

Delayed tests for four days

Authorities say the tests were previously performed by the CDC at its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, which delayed the diagnostic process at least one day.

In the recent case of California, the patient was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center on February 19, but the tests were delayed four days, because the CDC said the patient "did not meet the existing CDC criteria,quot; for the virus, according to a hospital. Press release.

"We need to start testing in our communities and we must solve our test problems, and we must do it now," said the representative of California Ami Bera during the hearing of the committee of the House of Representatives of the United States dedicated to addressing the coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state currently has about 200 test kits, an "inappropriate,quot; number, but that it is in contact with federal agencies that have promised to send more kits in the next few days.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, told a US House of Representatives committee on Thursday that at least 40 public health laboratories can now analyze coronavirus samples, a number that could double on Friday.

But funding to face the pandemic has become a political problem in the United States, which will hold presidential elections in November. Trump, a Republican, asked Congress for $ 2.5 billion, but Democrats said the amount is insufficient and asked for $ 8.5 billion.

Amid a stock market crash for fear of the spread of the virus, Trump tried to calm worries on Wednesday.

"I don't think it's inevitable," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility of a bigger outbreak in the United States.

"It probably will. It probably will. It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level," he added when he announced that Vice President Mike Pence would oversee the federal government's efforts to contain the virus. "Whatever happens, we are fully prepared."

Trump holds a document while giving a press conference on the coronavirus in the White House (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

But health officials say preparing for the possibility of community spread of the virus can be difficult.

"We don't have a secret way to protect people. Most of the protections we are using belong to the category of non-pharmaceutical intervention: personal, community and environmental," said Michael Wilkes, professor of medicine and global health at UC Davis. Al Jazeera

Personal intervention, Wilkes said, implies that people take precautions to protect themselves from contracting the virus, as well as to ensure that they do not infect others, seeking medical attention and isolating themselves if they suspect they have symptoms.

Community measures include cancellation of large meetings of people, such as sporting and musical events. While environmental implies sanitation of public spaces.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials say that, like the flu, it spreads mainly from the drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and affects people in different ways.

Wilkes says that not all people who get coronaviruses will suffer serious illnesses and evidence shows that four out of five infected people suffer from relatively mild diseases. He adds that although the spread of the virus represents a serious risk to public health, he is also concerned about the effect it may have on society.

"We are following the evidence and we are doing what must be done medically, but the biggest battle we have is fear," said Wilkes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom talking to journalists at a press conference in Sacramento, California (Randall Benton / AP Photo)

As for the case of Solano County, California, officials say they are trying to locate anyone who may have come in contact with the patient. The county also declared a state of emergency.

The governor of California Newsom, who expressed frustration over access to test kits, refused to declare an emergency statewide and said: "People should continue their daily lives with common sense. I don't want to instill any feelings of new anxiety. "

With additional reports by William Roberts in Washington, DC.