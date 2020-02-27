Find out why Lesley Manville has silenced Liam Neeson on WhatsApp

Wenn

As the two, who play husband and wife in their new film & # 39; Ordinary Love & # 39 ;, became so close during filming, it is natural that they become friends of social networks.

Up News Info –

Actress Lesley Manville has had to silence her "Ordinary love"co-star Liam Neeson in WhatsApp, because you can't stop sending notes and messages.

The couple plays husband and wife in the new movie and they became so close during filming that they are now friends of social networks.

%MINIFYHTMLd50f1bd674ecb6aa1cf4baa9716ca77a11% %MINIFYHTMLd50f1bd674ecb6aa1cf4baa9716ca77a12%

At first, Manville loved Liam's nightly notes, but since then he had to silence him, because he sends too many.

"He won't stop WhatsApping me!" She groans. "He's a famous bad sleeper, Liam, so he stays up late (in New York) watching crime dramas and reading and I'm in London, and he's often still awake at four or five (in the morning)."

"Then he will send me messages while I'm asleep! I used to ping!" and I thought, & # 39; Oh, that's Liam & # 39 ;. Until recently I had not learned that you can silence someone on WhatsApp. But I've silenced it now. However, I didn't have the heart to tell him that. "