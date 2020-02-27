FIFA will introduce loan restrictions from next season | Soccer news







Restrictions on the amount of loans that clubs can agree will take effect next season.

FIFA announced on Thursday that its committee of football stakeholders had passed new regulations that would put limits on the amount of international loans allowed for players 22 years of age or older.

Starting next season, the proposed limit, subject to the approval of the FIFA player status committee and the FIFA Council, would be eight international loans in and out. This would be reduced to six loans in and out of the 2022-23 season.

Danny Drinkwater is borrowed at Aston Villa in Chelsea

The new regulations are intended to "ensure that (the loans) have a valid sporting purpose for youth development." A three-year period would be established for national member associations to implement the rules of the lending system in line with the principles established at the international level.

Chelsea currently has 28 borrowed players, including Ethan Ampadu in RB Leipzig and Danny Drinkwater in Aston Villa.

The staging of national parties abroad is also prohibited.

The League says it has a & # 39; long-term strategy & # 39; to take selected national games abroad

The League says it has a "long-term strategy,quot; to bring selected national games abroad, but the stakeholder committee supported the principle established by the FIFA Council that official national matches should be carried out in the territory of The member association in question.

The regulation on this will now be submitted to the FIFA Council.

The committee also proposed the introduction of a one percent tax on all transfer fees to support a fund to compensate clubs that develop players through their youth academies.

A consultation will begin on how training costs should be calculated before submitting the proposal to the FIFA Council, with a view to the system entering into force in 2022.