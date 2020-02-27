Federal Court of Appeals rules that the Trump administration can withhold money from states and cities sanctuary – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in city and state law enforcement grants with so-called sanctuary laws.

Seven states and New York City had sued the government after the Department of Justice announced in 2017 that it would retain the grant money until cities and states gave federal immigration authorities access to prisons and notified in advance when someone in the country is about to be released illegally.

Wednesday's ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in Manhattan overturned the decision of a lower court ordering the administration to release funds.

This particular lawsuit did not include California, which passed its own state-level sanctuary law, known as SB 54, in 2017 in defiance of the Trump administration. A different federal appeals court sided with California in 2018, and it is unclear how this new ruling will affect California's state sanctuary law.

