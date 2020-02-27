Fears of viruses leave Venice's tourist spots empty

First came the flood, then the disease came.
In the last three months, the Venice tourism industry has had its share of pests.
Floods in November, caused by exceptionally high tides, led to massive cancellations. Now, while Italy experiences the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside Asia, a similar and untimely fall is occurring.
According to Associazione Venezia Albergatori, an association of local hotel owners, 50 percent of reservations in Venice have been canceled in the last week. "The situation is dramatic for the industry," said Vittorio Bonacini, the president.
Bonacini estimates that since November, Venetian tourism, with a value of 3,000 million euros or about 3,300 million dollars, "has probably lost 800 million euros." Since the outbreak began on February 21, he said, Venice hotels have lost almost 70 percent of their international visitors.
Once plagued by tourism, Venice is now terribly empty.
Many of its world famous places, such as Campo Santa Margherita and the Jewish Ghetto, are deserted. Few tourists can be seen even in the Plaza de San Marcos, which is usually crowded.
"It feels like one of those zombie movies with a guy walking in an empty New York," said Matteo Secchi, a hotel receptionist. He said tourists scared of the virus are canceling their reservation until April. "A month like this is something we can deal with, but if this goes on for months, people will be unemployed."
Venice is not the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, and a city blockade has not been imposed.
As of Thursday, 650 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, according to the country's civil protection agency (the count of the Ministry of Health, which is below the civil protection numbers, is slightly lower). The vast majority is in Lombardy, where 11 towns and small cities have been completely It was quarantined and the regional capital, Milan, self-imposed a confinement, with schools, gyms and public offices closed, while bars and coffee shops are subject to an intermittent curfew.
In neighboring Veneto, the confirmed cases of coronavirus are 71, the civil protection agency said. Its regional capital, Venice, has closed only its schools and museums.
And, of course, the last two days of the Venice Carnival were suspended, making international headlines.
Some Venetians did not approve. "I am not sure of keeping museums and school closed, while bars and restaurants are open, send the right message," said Nicola Ussardi, a local salesman and community activist. "Consumption is taking a precedent about culture."
When Governor Luca Zaia canceled the carnival, critics accused him of spreading unnecessary panic. "It was a difficult decision," Zaia told the local newspaper. Corriere Del Veneto, "but we have to put the health of the Venetians above everything else."
As some countries, including Israel and Ireland, advise their citizens not to travel to Italy due to the outbreak, Venice is not the only city struggling with tourism.
Milan postponed its Design Week, its biggest international draw, and Rome has reported thousands of travelers cancellations.
Earlier this week, Federalberghi, the country's hotel owners association, issued a statement asking the government for tax relief during the emergency. The association does not yet have a solid estimate of the impact of the outbreak on Italian tourism, but its president, Antonio Barreca, said cancellation rates "ranged from 30 to 70 percent, depending on the city."
But what distinguishes Venice is that, unlike Rome and Milan, the city has almost no other source of income than tourism, and has already suffered a 35 percent cancellation fee in November, which raises some doubts about the resilience and sustainability of its economic model. .
"For years, we bet on mass tourism," said Mr. Ussardi, the community activist. "We really need to rethink that."
