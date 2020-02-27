Fears of viruses leave Venice's tourist spots empty

First came the flood, then the disease came.

In the last three months, the Venice tourism industry has had its share of pests.

Floods in November, caused by exceptionally high tides, led to massive cancellations. Now, while Italy experiences the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside Asia, a similar and untimely fall is occurring.

According to Associazione Venezia Albergatori, an association of local hotel owners, 50 percent of reservations in Venice have been canceled in the last week. "The situation is dramatic for the industry," said Vittorio Bonacini, the president.

Bonacini estimates that since November, Venetian tourism, with a value of 3,000 million euros or about 3,300 million dollars, "has probably lost 800 million euros." Since the outbreak began on February 21, he said, Venice hotels have lost almost 70 percent of their international visitors.