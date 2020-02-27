Fans try to rap as fast as Eminem through #GodzillaChallenge

%MINIFYHTMLcf26504a9a0b26df79c4d0e531749e2111% %MINIFYHTMLcf26504a9a0b26df79c4d0e531749e2112%

WENN / Sheri Determan

The Detroit rapper challenges fans to double the third verse in the song & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39; and promises to give prizes for their favorites.

Up News Info –

EminemFans are trying to give him a chance for his money with his rap skills. Shortly after the hit creator "Lose Yourself" launched a viral #GodzillaChallenge, people from all over the world turned to their social media accounts to show their own rap version "Godzilla."

The 47-year-old MC started the challenge on Tuesday, February 25 by uploading a video of him rapping to his latest single from the album "Music to Be Murdered By." "& # 39; Fill them with the poison and eliminate them & # 39;" @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is activated, "he wrote in the publication title." Who can spit it out? Reposting + won awards for my favorites. "

The 30-second clip saw rapper "Without me" spitting 224 words with a total of 330 syllables for his collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD. That means that 7.23 words came out of his mouth in just a second, according to the Genius website.

Hours later, many shared their intent online. Hip hop dancer Matt Steffanina he turned to his Instagram account to post a rap duet with his rapper friend GЅnaps. "SUBTITLES CANNOT CONTINUE," he exclaimed in the legend of his publication. While his clip was short, he showed the two going pretty well in his quick spit offer.

<br />

Russian musician Slame, meanwhile, seemed to be more serious in taking on the challenge. He even gave a Russian twist to his version of "Godzilla" when he posted his video on the photo sharing platform. Since its launch, the 1 and a half minute clip has accumulated more than 215,000 views.

<br />

"How to do it in the United States"actor Bryan GreenbergOn the other hand, he made his fans laugh with his intent. When uploading a video of his effort on Instagram, he declared: "Who wants to smoke? I just crushed this #godzillachallenge @eminem. I'm ready for battle whenever I want!" His video, however, showed missing lines and managed to spit "fill them".

<br />

#GodzillaChallenge arrived days after Eminem released "Music to Be Murdered By". The LP itself has many references to sensitive issues, including the bombing of Manchester in Ariana Grande& # 39; s concert and Las Vegas & # 39; 2017 mass shooting. He said in an Instagram post: "This album was not made for the squeamish."

<br />

"If you are easily offended or puzzled by the cries of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you," said the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. "Certain selections have been designed to shock consciousness, which can cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has really fallen on us."