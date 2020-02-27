Facebook, Google and Twitter rebel against Pakistan's censorship rules

%MINIFYHTML05800f34876820d2bdc2d6ded4b5912d11% %MINIFYHTML05800f34876820d2bdc2d6ded4b5912d12%

Khan came to power in Pakistan in 2018, partly due to the strong presence of his party on social networks, a fact he recognizes in his speeches. But now that he is in charge, he has shown little patience for online criticism.

Pakistan's powerful army is also contrary to discussions on social media platforms, especially on Twitter, which is used by critics to question human rights violations and military involvement in politics.

In the last two years, the requests of the Pakistani government for Facebook, Google and Twitter to remove content have increased considerably, according to transparency reports published by the companies. Pakistan revealed in September that it had blocked more than 900,000 web pages for several reasons, including pornography, profanity and feelings against the state and the army.

Separately, regulators in Pakistan have proposed to require online video sites to obtain licenses from the government.

There are many reasons to say that the government is exceeding its authority with the new rules, said Muhammad Aftab Alam, executive director of the Institute for Research, Defense and Development, a Pakistani public policy group.

"This national coordinator is judge, jury, regulator and executioner too," he said.

At least two lawsuits that defy the rules have already been filed in Pakistani courts.

"The main objective of the contested rules seems to be to control social networks through indirect control by the government and the ruling party," said the petition in a case, filed by Raja Ahsan Masood, who asked the court to declare them unconstitutional. .

Vindu Goel reported from Mumbai and Salman Masood from Islamabad, Pakistan. Zia ur-Rehman contributed reports from Karachi, Pakistan, and Davey Alba of New York.