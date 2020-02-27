Facebook cancels the developer conference as technology companies respond to the virus – Latest news

Facebook Inc said Thursday that it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears about the coronavirus, as growing concerns about the economic impact of the global outbreak led Wall Street to fall for the sixth consecutive day.

The F8 Facebook conference, which attracted 5,000 people from all over the world last year, was scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California.

Microsoft Corp said Thursday it still plans to hold its own developer conference in Seattle at the end of May, but withdrew from a game conference scheduled for next month in San Francisco, joining a large number of multinationals to cancel corporate events and Leave travel employees as a result of the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML799c0e2fdf0dc5a19501c9145bcf031711% %MINIFYHTML799c0e2fdf0dc5a19501c9145bcf031712%

Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of Facebook platform associations, said that instead of the F8 event, the company would organize "a combination of locally hosted events, videos and live streaming content."

A Facebook spokesman told Reuters that the company has imposed temporary restrictions on the business trips of its employees to mainland China, South Korea and Italy, where a significant number of cases have been reported.

Smaller companies are also taking action. The Santa Monica, California-based skincare product vendor, Beautycounter, said Thursday that it canceled a three-day leadership development conference scheduled for the San Francisco Convention Center next week and instead Hold a one-day online meeting.

Microsoft also plans to hold a digital-only event from March 16 to 18 instead of the Game Developers Conference. Previously, Facebook withdrew from the gaming conference and suspended its global marketing conference of 4,000 participants, also an event based in San Francisco.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They reported on Wednesday a case of coronavirus of unknown origin in northern California, where some of the world's largest technology companies are located. It is potentially the first incident of virus spread within American communities.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said Thursday that the state is monitoring more than 8,400 people to detect coronavirus symptoms after they arrive on commercial flights, but California lacks test kits and is being retained by federal regulations. test.

Exodus Exhibitor



The South by Southwest music and technology festival, to be held in Austin, Texas, in March, said in a statement that it has seen "a handful,quot; of cancellations related to the virus, but the event will continue as planned.

Earlier this month, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual meeting of the telecommunications industry in Barcelona, ​​was suspended after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears about the coronavirus.

AT,amp;T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and International Business Machines Corp previously retired from the RSA cybersecurity conference, which takes place this week in San Francisco, citing coronavirus concerns.

The job search engine Indeed, which is based in Austin but has offices around the world, told Reuters on Thursday that it had restricted some international travel, temporarily closed some offices and recommended some people work from home as part of their coronavirus response.

"While for the most part it remains the same as always, we continually assess the crisis and adjust tactics based on the evolution of information to keep our workforce safe," said a spokeswoman for Indeed.

Google, of Alphabet Inc, said its developer conference is still planned from May 12 to 14, but both Google and Microsoft said they are monitoring coronavirus developments.

On Wednesday, Microsoft said it was unlikely that it would comply with the fiscal guidance of the third quarter for its Windows and Surface hardware business unit due to impacts on the electronic product supply chain, echoing similar statements from Apple Inc and HP.

Facebook said earlier this month that it expected the outbreak to have some impact on the production of its Oculus virtual reality headsets, which are produced in China.

Apple generally holds its developer conference in June, but has not yet made any announcements about dates or location. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company said last week it would not reach revenue targets for the quarter ending in March due to the virus, but chief executive Tim Cook gave an optimistic note on Thursday.

"It seems to me that China is controlling the coronavirus," Cook said in an excerpt from an interview published by the Fox Business Network on Thursday, adding that the iPhone components come from the United States and China.

Cook told the network that iPhone factories in China have reopened and are in "phase three of ramp mode,quot; to return to normal operations.

Intel chip maker Corp. said this week that it is banning business trips to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy.

The company also said it is demanding that workers returning from those countries avoid working at their facilities for two weeks after they return, and asked workers who experience coronavirus-like symptoms to seek medical attention and not return to their facilities until They are well.

