Facebook cancels F8 2020 conference due to cononavirus fears – BGR

Another important technology conference will skip this year amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, Facebook announced that "the in-person component,quot; of F8 2020, its annual developer conference, has been canceled. In recent years, F8 has served as a meeting place for developers who use the various Facebook platforms, as well as a press conference to announce new products and services. For example, pre-orders for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S were opened at last year's F8 event.

"Every year, we hope to connect with our global community of developers at F8 and share our vision for the future we are building together," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Director of Platform Partnerships, in a news publication on the Facebook Developers site at Thursday. "But given the growing concern around COVID-19, we made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of the F8 2020."

"It was a difficult call to make: F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from all over the world, but we must prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and all that help put F8, "added Papamiltiadis. "We explore other ways to keep the part in person of F8, but it is important for us to organize an inclusive event and it did not seem right to have F8 without the assistance of our international developers."

Facebook donates a portion of the sale of tickets to "an organization that works to diversify the technology industry,quot; in San José, the host city of the F8, every year, but since no tickets will be sold in 2020, Facebook will donate $ 500,000 directly to Organizations that serve San Jose. Facebook will also "provide an F8-inspired experience,quot; for local students who would have attended the conference, although no details were provided.

Finally, Papamiltiadis explains that, while the main event has been canceled, Facebook still plans to give its community the opportunity to meet through "a combination of events, videos and content broadcast live locally." More plans will be shared regarding these events live and live in the coming weeks.

