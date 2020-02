(DETROIT Up News Info) – Coronavirus outbreak is putting Facebook on high alert.

The social media giant says they are banning any deceptive advertising or false claims about the coronavirus,

This includes claims for medical treatments, conspiracy theories and cures.

Facebook says this applies to both paid ads and unpaid posts from users.