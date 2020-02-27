Facebook bans ads with false claims about new viruses

%MINIFYHTMLe7bb2bda4c2482d02de45fbb927801e111% %MINIFYHTMLe7bb2bda4c2482d02de45fbb927801e112%

San francisco California – Facebook said Wednesday that it is banning ads that make false claims about products linked to the new coronavirus.

The social network said it is eliminating ads that present a product and involve a limited supply, seeking to create a "sense of urgency,quot; in its mention of the coronavirus. Ads that guarantee a cure or prevention are also prohibited, he said.

For example, ads for face masks that claim that the products are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus are not allowed, the company said.

The ban went into effect this week. Facebook had previously banned advertisements, along with regular unpaid posts, that sell fake cures like drinking chlorine, spread conspiracy theories about the virus or discourage people from seeking medical treatment.

The ban came into effect when the World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases outside of China exceeded the number of new infections within the country for the first time on Tuesday. The COVID-19 virus has now spread to at least 39 countries.